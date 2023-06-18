Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:05 Chantilly

'I hope my grandfather is looking down on me' - Blue Rose Cen powers clear to hand Christopher Head the French Oaks

Blue Rose Cen dominated at Chantilly
Blue Rose Cen dominated at ChantillyCredit: Â© APRH / QUENTIN BERTRAND
Play15 ran
15:05 Chantilly1m 2½f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 1m 2½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    14Blue Rose Cen
    fav16/5
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Never Ending Story
    16/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Tasmania
    43/1

Blue Rose Cen belied any doubts about her stamina when surging clear in effortless fashion to land the Prix de Diane for Christopher Head.

Sent off the 5-2 favourite, Blue Rose Cen sat handy behind stablemate Wise Girl for much of the race before powering up the rail and pulling clear of her rivals under Aurelien Lemaitre.

The filly, who landed the Prix Marcel Boussac on her final juvenile start last year, was claiming her second Classic of the season having scored in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches over a mile at Longchamp last month.

Immediately after the race Blue Rose Cen was cut to 10-1 (from 33-1) for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Paddy Power.

Head said: "It's an incredible day. What she has done is remarkable. She travelled back in the pack but when it came to the finish she was the only one in the race.

"This is the consecration of everything we have done with this filly. I hope my grandfather [Alec Head] is looking down on me. That's who I thought of when she crossed the line."

Never Ending Story, who was five lengths behind Blue Rose Cen in the French 1,000 Guineas, seemed to appreciate the step up in trip, staying on the take second under Ryan Moore, while 40-1 outsider Tasmania, ridden by Tom Marquand, finished well from the back for third.

Running Lion, who was withdrawn when fancied for the Oaks at Epsom after kicking out of the stalls, was caught wide and couldn't get any cover from stall 12. She threatened to challenge entering the straight but faded to finish last of the 15-runner field.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 18 June 2023Last updated 16:05, 18 June 2023
