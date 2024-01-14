Blood Destiny turned over at 2-5 as trainer lands first Graded success for 11 years
- 1st4Spillane's Tower7/1
- 2nd5Blood Destinyfav2/5
- 3rd2Silent Approach28/1
Spillane's Tower took a massive step up to claim the Grade 3 novice chase at Punchestown on Sunday and in doing so burst the bubble of yet another Willie Mullins-trained Arkle hope, with 2-5 favourite Blood Destiny well accounted for.
Jimmy Mangan and Mark Walsh teamed up with JP McManus's six-year-old, with horse and rider biding their time and striking late in the straight to win going away by two lengths from the red-hot favourite whose Cheltenham Festival ambitions, like stablemate Facile Vega over the Christmas period, took a major blow.
Having finished fourth on his first two runs over fences, Spillane's Tower took a step forward at Punchestown before Christmas when beating the Gordon Elliott-trained Firm Footings by a head and his rapid progress continued here with an authoritative display after pouncing late.
Paddy Power and Betfair reacted by inserting the winner at 20-1 in their Arkle betting, although he is as short as half that price with another firm. Blood Destiny was pushed out to a general 16-1. Marine Nationale hardened at the head of the market with his price now ranging from 1-2 to 8-11.
It was a first Graded winner for Mangan in almost exactly 11 years, with the drought dating back to Noras Fancy's win in a Grade 2 mares' novice chase at Thurles in January 2013.
This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 14 January 2024inReports
Last updated 13:39, 14 January 2024
- The missing horses and racegoers are a worry but Warwick still gets rewarded on its big day
- Fairyhouse: Paul Townend scores perfect hat-trick to close title race gap to Jack Kennedy
- Warwick: 'Very exciting' Grey Dawning stars in 3,318-1 across-the-card six-timer for Dan Skelton
- Wetherby: Colonel Harry conquers Towton rivals to land another big prize for Gavin Sheehan
- Expert jury: what do you make of the 5-1 about Banbridge for the Ryanair?
- The missing horses and racegoers are a worry but Warwick still gets rewarded on its big day
- Fairyhouse: Paul Townend scores perfect hat-trick to close title race gap to Jack Kennedy
- Warwick: 'Very exciting' Grey Dawning stars in 3,318-1 across-the-card six-timer for Dan Skelton
- Wetherby: Colonel Harry conquers Towton rivals to land another big prize for Gavin Sheehan
- Expert jury: what do you make of the 5-1 about Banbridge for the Ryanair?