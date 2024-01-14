Racing Post logo
13:05 Punchestown
13:05 Punchestown

Blood Destiny turned over at 2-5 as trainer lands first Graded success for 11 years

Spillane's Tower (left) jumps the last behind Blood Destiny but gets up to win at Punchestown
Spillane's Tower (left) jumps the last behind Blood Destiny but gets up to win at Punchestown
6 ran
13:05 Punchestown2m 3½f Chase, Grade 3 Novice
Distance: 2m 3½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Spillane's Tower
    7/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Blood Destiny
    fav2/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Silent Approach
    28/1

Spillane's Tower took a massive step up to claim the Grade 3 novice chase at Punchestown on Sunday and in doing so burst the bubble of yet another Willie Mullins-trained Arkle hope, with 2-5 favourite Blood Destiny well accounted for. 

Jimmy Mangan and Mark Walsh teamed up with JP McManus's six-year-old, with horse and rider biding their time and striking late in the straight to win going away by two lengths from the red-hot favourite whose Cheltenham Festival ambitions, like stablemate Facile Vega over the Christmas period, took a major blow.

Having finished fourth on his first two runs over fences, Spillane's Tower took a step forward at Punchestown before Christmas when beating the Gordon Elliott-trained Firm Footings by a head and his rapid progress continued here with an authoritative display after pouncing late.

Paddy Power and Betfair reacted by inserting the winner at 20-1 in their Arkle betting, although he is as short as half that price with another firm. Blood Destiny was pushed out to a general 16-1. Marine Nationale hardened at the head of the market with his price now ranging from 1-2 to 8-11.

It was a first Graded winner for Mangan in almost exactly 11 years, with the drought dating back to Noras Fancy's win in a Grade 2 mares' novice chase at Thurles in January 2013.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Stuart RileyReporter

Published on 14 January 2024

Last updated 13:39, 14 January 2024

