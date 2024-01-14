Blood Destiny turned over at 2-5 as trainer lands first Graded success for 11 years

Spillane's Tower took a massive step up to claim the Grade 3 novice chase at Punchestown on Sunday and in doing so burst the bubble of yet another Willie Mullins-trained Arkle hope, with 2-5 favourite Blood Destiny well accounted for.

Jimmy Mangan and Mark Walsh teamed up with JP McManus's six-year-old, with horse and rider biding their time and striking late in the straight to win going away by two lengths from the red-hot favourite whose Cheltenham Festival ambitions, like stablemate Facile Vega over the Christmas period, took a major blow.

Having finished fourth on his first two runs over fences, Spillane's Tower took a step forward at Punchestown before Christmas when beating the Gordon Elliott-trained Firm Footings by a head and his rapid progress continued here with an authoritative display after pouncing late.

Paddy Power and Betfair reacted by inserting the winner at 20-1 in their Arkle betting, although he is as short as half that price with another firm. Blood Destiny was pushed out to a general 16-1. Marine Nationale hardened at the head of the market with his price now ranging from 1-2 to 8-11.

It was a first Graded winner for Mangan in almost exactly 11 years, with the drought dating back to Noras Fancy's win in a Grade 2 mares' novice chase at Thurles in January 2013.

