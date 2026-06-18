'Blimey, she's got a big engine' - brilliant Earth Shot brings relief for James Doyle

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Drama at the start, drama at the finish. There was no shortage of incident in an eventful running of the Ribblesdale, which was ultimately settled by the powerful late thrust of Earth Shot under James Doyle.

For the winning rider, it was a significant first at this week's meeting – and in the colours of his employers Wathnan Racing – as Earth Shot displayed reserves of tenacity to deny Joseph O'Brien yet another winner with Johanna Walsh.

Oaks runner-up Legacy Link was sent off the 13-8 favourite but, having seemed to have been inconvenienced by an issue with her cross noseband in the stalls, she was unable to land a blow and trailed home in seventh.

Even greater misfortune fell on Lady Roisia as she slipped, stumbled and unseated Hector Crouch upon exiting the stalls. But she still had an impact on the race when running loose in the home straight.

Her presence forced Earth Shot out wide on the turn for home and, although Doyle was left with lots of ground to make up to reel in Johanna Walsh, he had the most willing of partners to get up by a head.

"Blimey, she's got a big engine," Doyle said. "I thought off the turn I had loads of power but we got shot out into the middle of the track trying to avoid the traffic.

"She zoomed into the race really well but she's still learning. She's getting the hang of it, but she's still not quite there. I didn't think I was going to get there until the last couple of strides."

James Doyle and Earth Shot following success in the Ribblesdale Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

After finishing a head second in the Listed Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood last month, Earth Shot was one of many pre-Ascot purchases made by Wathnan Racing, who celebrated their second winner of the meeting following the victory of Map Of Stars under James McDonald in Tuesday's Wolferton Stakes.

"It's a huge week for us – Royal Ascot is a focal point for Wathnan Racing," said Doyle. "We really target the meeting and after 17 races we've had two winners. That just shows how tough it is. It's a huge relief to get one on the board for the team and let's hope there are a few more to come."

Earth Shot handed trainer William Haggas his second win in the Ribblesdale, 20 years after his first with Mont Etoile. She was cut to 6-1 (from 40) for the Irish Oaks by Paddy Power.

The trainer, who reached 3,000 Flat winners worldwide when Lorca's Waltz won in the royal colours at Beverley on Tuesday evening, said: "We were wary of the favourite [Legacy Link] and the French filly [Gilded Prize] and we're delighted.

"I thought Earth Shot possibly should have won at Goodwood. She's always been a beautiful filly and we hoped she would be good. For a middle-distance filly, winning the Ribblesdale is second best to winning the Oaks, but it's a hell of a prize to win."

Noting the importance of the victory for Doyle, Haggas added: "James and I go back a long way. He used to ride for us before he went to Godolphin and he's an excellent rider."

Read more:

'A plan well executed' for Fozzy Stack as Nola Soul provides trainer with Royal Ascot breakthrough

Aidan O'Brien secures 100th Royal Ascot winner as Scandinavia battles to Gold Cup success

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