Blazing Khal 5-2 joint-favourite for Stayers' Hurdle after winning return from 428-day absence

Blazing Khal defied a 428-day absence to take the Grade 2 Boyne Hurdle for Charles Byrnes under the trainer's son Philip.

The seven-year-old had not been seen since landing the second of two Grade 2 novice events at Cheltenham last season in November 2021 and was cut into 5-2 joint-favouritism from 9-2 for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at next month's Cheltenham Festival by the race sponsor.

The winning trainer had expressed some caution that Blazing Khal would need the run prior to his comeback from injury and the gelding drifted to 5-1 before the off. However, Blazing Khal was always travelling well and comfortably saw off Meet And Greet by three lengths.

The Willie Mullins-trained Evens favourite Saint Sam disappointed in fifth, while last year's Cross Country Chase winner Delta Work finished sixth under Rachael Blackmore.

