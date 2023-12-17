Birdie Or Bust claims Listed honours for De Bromhead after final-flight error from Fun Fun Fun

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Birdie Or Bust took full advantage of an unfortunate skid on landing from 2-5 favourite Fun Fun Fun to take the Listed Billy Harney Memorial Mares Novice Hurdle.

Matters were delicately poised coming to two out with the Willie Mullins-trained market leader travelling smoothly out in front under Paul Townend, but Rachael Blackmore was keeping tabs on the leader on Birdie Or Bust in the green and gold silks of JP McManus.

Fun Fun Fun was seeking to make it two from two over hurdles after an immensely promising bumper campaign last season, and she began to take control coming to the last, which she jumped fluently.

She landed steeply, however, and a subsequent stumble caused her hind legs to go from underneath her, resulting in her losing all momentum and handing victory to Birdie Or Bust, who came home three and a quarter lengths ahead of Fun Fun Fun who, to her credit, regathered herself to claim second.

De Bromhead said: "We got a bit of luck there, but we're delighted with her. She definitely wasn't herself at Down Royal last time, but she looked back to herself there with the way she jumped and travelled.

"She has plenty of options so we'll wait and see what we do with her, but she's a lovely mare and I'm delighted to see her come back to herself."

The trainer was also on target in the 2m7f rated novice hurdle with Easy Fella , who was notching his second win over hurdles.

The six-year-old, who was making his debut for De Bromhead, fended off the Gavin Cromwell-trained Mint Boy to score by three and a quarter lengths.

Costello collects

Willie Mullins might have missed out in the feature race, but it was still an excellent day's work for the champion trainer as he recorded a double on the card to go with two winners at Navan.

Amateur Thomas Costello, 22, enjoyed a special success on the Mullins-trained Asian Master as he landed his first winner under rules on his first effort against professionals, while the success also came in his family's silks.

Costello is the grandson of the late Tom Costello, a renowned horse trader who sold six winners of the Cheltenham Gold Cup including Best Mate, and from whom Mullins sourced Florida Pearl.

The winning jockey, the son of former point-to-point rider Tony Costello, said: "I didn't know who was behind me after passing the line, but I could hear Paul [Townend] say, 'Well done'. I couldn't believe it and it's great that mam and dad are here. Mam was the one who pushed to keep the horse despite the offers coming in."

Mullins also saddled the winner of the concluding mares' bumper courtesy of Femme Magnifique , who cruised seven and a half lengths clear to justify 11-8 favouritism.

O'Grady on target

Arthur O'Grady bridged a near 20-year gap when he saddled Toofareastiswest to land the opening 3m1f handicap chase.

O'Grady, who last trained a winner in January 2004 courtesy of On The Net, took over the licence after his son Eoghan was appointed manager of Cork racecourse in April.

