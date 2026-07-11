'That was a pretty easy watch' - Billy Loughnane and Comanche Brave swagger to July Cup success for Donnacha O'Brien

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Comanche Brave came from under the radar to plunder the July Cup in decisive fashion, giving Billy Loughnane a third Group 1 success of the year and winning trainer Donnacha O'Brien his second top-level triumph in a week.

The 11-1 chance was relatively unconsidered, having finished behind a number of his better-fancied rivals when seventh at Royal Ascot, but turned the form on its head with a smooth win.

The four-year-old showcased his talent in the Middle East and Hong Kong this year before landing the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh in May, but he was registering a breakthrough first Group 1 success here.

The July festival is familiar Group 1 territory for O'Brien, who won the Falmouth Stakes at this fixture in 2024 with Porta Fortuna, but it was a first at the venue for the jockey, who finished fourth on Believing in the sprint a year ago.

Comanche Brave had met some interference when finishing two and three-quarter lengths adrift of Almeraq and Satono Reve in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, but got a lovely tow into the race from the Japanese raider this time around.

With the field gravitating to the fair rail, Loughnane was well placed from a high draw in stall ten to strike for home entering the dip and could be called the winner some way out.

In the end, the four-year-old had a cosy length in hand over Venetian Sun , whose participation had been in doubt because of the fast ground, with Satono Reve a further neck away in third.

The winning trainer, who landed the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks with Kensington Lane this month, has now had 11 wins at the highest level. Remarkably, five of his seven winners in Britain have been in Group 1s.

A laid-back O'Brien said: "That was a pretty easy watch to be honest. He bolted up at the Curragh and then ran okay at Ascot. He didn't run bad enough that we were disappointed and today he looked as he did at the Curragh, he was very impressive.

"There is not much margin-wise with these sprinters, so we were happy to come here as he has already won a Group 2. We've seen that the Jubilee at Ascot can be a good trial for this, so we were hopeful."

On how the race panned out, he said: "There wasn't a lot of pace in the race on paper, which is a strange thing to say in a sprint, but he got a lovely spot in behind the Japanese horse and picked up well. He didn't do a lot when he hit the front."

Comanche Brave (Billy Loughnane) is led into the winner's enclosure after the July Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He added: "If he'd run a good race somewhere over here before he wouldn't have been the price he was. A big well done to the owners. They bought him when he was out running in Saudi and they believed a lot in him. He's entered in all the big sprints now and we'll see where we're headed."

Loughnane's two Group 1 wins before the July Cup were on Bow Echo, one of which was secured on the neighbouring Rowley Mile in the 2,000 Guineas.

He said: "I wanted to ride two or three Group 1 winners this season. This is my third and it couldn't have gone any smoother. I got a lovely spot behind Satono Reve early doors and at the furlong pole he just went away from them. Thanks to connections for giving me the opportunity."

Karl Burke, trainer of the runner-up Venetian Sun, said: "We got shuffled back a bit early doors, which may have made a difference, but I'll have to watch the replay.

"She's a great filly and she's shown us she's right out of the top drawer out there today, as we knew she would. She's in all the top sprints. We could have a look at the Prix Maurice de Gheest in France."

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