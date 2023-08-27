Billy Coonan celebrates 'surreal' Amateurs' Derby win on Belgoprince for Tony Martin

Billy Coonan emulated the likes of Grade 1 winners Patrick Mullins and Jamie Codd with an emphatic success aboard Belgoprince in the Amateurs' Derby.

The 19-year-old, who will begin studying at the University of Galway next month, had his first ride at last year's Galway festival and is based with Tony Martin.

Belgoprince, trained by Martin, was sent off at 12-1 over the Derby trip and made smooth headway before powering into the lead inside the final three furlongs.

He stretched further and further clear to win by 11 lengths from the favourite Liberated Light, who was partnered by Champion Bumper-winning rider John Gleeson.

"It's surreal," said Coonan. "I came over from Ireland this morning. Tony told me on Saturday he had a ride for me and we thought we had a bit of a chance.

"I didn't think it would be that easy. He was travelling so well with two furlongs to go and he hit the front running, so I let him go, and he got the job done."

Coonan plans to juggle riding with his studies after securing his third winner. His first came aboard Movie King in a 2m4½f handicap hurdle at Down Royal in June.

"It's massive," added the jockey. "It's extra special to get one here. I had my first ride at the Galway festival last season and am in with Tony most days of the week."

West strikes again

Epsom was in the headlines last week thanks to Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream, and his trainer Adam West was again among the scorers at his local track.

After landing his breakthrough Group 1 on Friday, West saddled Satono Japan to land 1m2f handicap by a short head following a three-way photo-finish.

Satono Japan (nearside) gets the better of Oh So Grand and Flight Of Angels in the 1m2f handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I said to the guys we'll save the party until after Satono Japan runs," said West. "I might need to be carried home in the horse ambulance at this stage."

On Satono Japan, the trainer added: "He's been a bit of a project. He's a quirky character and we sent him hurdling to make him think about racing a little bit more.

"He's stuck his nose out because he doesn't want to go back to Worcester. He's one of the most talented horses I've seen, but we have to make him want to do it."

Kublers collect

Daniel and Claire Kubler were also successful at the Ebor meeting and continued their good run when Crimson Spirit won the 7f maiden under Richard Kingscote.

Crimson Spirit wins the 7f maiden at Epsom for Daniel and Claire Kubler Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The two-year-old, fourth and sixth in his first two starts, denied odds-on favourite Get Jiggy With It, just two days after stablemate Astro King scored at York.

"He was always in a nice rhythm," said Kingscote. "He wasn't trying to run too freely early on. He got a nice flow through, found a little gap and picked up nicely.

"I was pleased with the way he took me down that hill. We should have some fun with him next year as well."

