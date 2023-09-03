Big Rock second again as Sauterne pounces late to land Prix du Moulin under Tony Piccone

Sauterne produced an upset against France's leading miler Big Rock in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp, giving trainer Patrice Cottier a first top-level success.

The Kingman filly stalked the front-runner and travelled better before surging ahead when asked for a late challenge from an ice-cool Tony Piccone.

Favourite Big Rock was seeking a breakthrough at Group 1 level following second-place finishes in the Prix de Jockey Club and Prix Jacques le Marois behind Inspiral but he filled the same spot with Facteur Cheval third.

Sauterne also boasted top form at a high level without winning, finishing placed in three Group 1 races including a half-a-length third in the Prix Rothschild. The jockey was enjoying his first win at the top table since partnering the David Menuisier-trained Wonderful Tonight to win the Prix de Royallieu on Arc weekend in 2020.

Owner-breeder Jean-Pierre Dubois said: "This represents a huge amount of pleasure. It's never easy to win a Group 1. This filly has hardly ever run a bad race and she deserved this. It's down to wonderful work on the part of all the team around her."

Big Rock drifted to 10-1 (from 6) for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day following his defeat.

