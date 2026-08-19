Almaqam trades at 1.01 in Juddmonte International defeat as Ed Walker says 'it's a hard one to take'

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Ed Walker admitted that defeat in the Juddmonte International was hard to take.

For much of the race it had looked as though his faith in his five-year-old Almaqam was going to be vindicated in the most triumphant fashion.

Walker has never made a secret of the belief he has in the horse, who was sent off a 14-1 shot, and had said in his Racing Post Weekender column this week: "I'm sure he'll be competitive."

The midday rain had come at a perfect time for Almaqam, who is best with give in the ground, and he traded at 1.01 on Betfair after hitting the front over a furlong out under Kieran Shoemark.

But he was caught close home by Colin Keane on Item and beaten an agonising head.

"It's a hard one to take," Walker said. "It looked like he had it.

"I'm not one for celebrating before they pass the line and I'm glad I didn't today. It was a tough one but it was a great race and great to be involved in it. He's a wonderful horse, we've always believed he was up to this level and he's really doing it this year when he gets his conditions."

The weather had come right for Almaqam and Walker said: "He's a big, backward horse and he's had two of the driest summers in history. When he gets these conditions he's a seriously good horse. I'm glad he showed it today.

"Fair play to the winner, he's unbeaten over this course and distance and is obviously very good as well.

"We've been beaten in a photo in a Juddmonte. It's hard to take but you dream about being involved in these races, let alone winning them, and we've come seriously close."

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