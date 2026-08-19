'It was too soft' - John Gosden blames rain and watered ground for Ombudsman's tame Juddmonte International effort

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John Gosden rued the rain that hit York as he reflected on Ombudsman's Juddmonte International defeat and blamed the softened ground for his star's tame fourth.

The race had been billed as an epic clash between the Godolphin-owned five-year-old and Constitution River , with Ombudsman sent off the 5-6 favourite. However, both were firmly beaten by Item. Constitution River was beaten three and three-quarter lengths in third and the favourite was a length further behind.

Around 18.2mm of rain had fallen since Monday evening before racing began on Wednesday and conditions were eased to good, good to soft in places, from good before the opening contest. Gosden felt the conditions left Ombudsman floundering under William Buick.

He said: "He didn't handle the ground. With rain on watered ground, it was too soft for him. I very much feared that.

"He's a top-of-the-ground horse with a great turn of foot and the ground didn't suit him at all. William knew he was in trouble before he got to the two pole. He came with a run but he doesn't handle that ground."

Gosden could look abroad for Ombudsman's next big-race target, with a trip to the United States a possibility before stud duties next year.

"This [ground] isn't his scene. We've kept away from it since the early days," he said. "The jockeys came back and said the ground wasn't good to soft and that it had gone soft.

"We'll now see where we think we can get his ground. We'll be looking for faster ground, even if we have to wait for the Breeders' Cup."

Constitution River (right) follows his stablemates to post for the Juddmonte International Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Some of the jockeys in the opener felt the ground was possibly good to soft. Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said 2.8mm of rain had fallen in the downpour at midday and added: "We haven't watered since Friday, when we put on 2mm after successive days of 33.9C and 29C."

Constitution River could be set to tackle the Irish Champion Stakes next following his first defeat of the season.

He was uncharacteristically lit up in the early stages and raced in second for Ryan Moore, with his stablemate Hawk Mountain taking up pacemaking duties after Action missed the break. However, Aidan O'Brien feels an improved Constitution River will be seen at Leopardstown next month.

He said: "He ran a very good race but it was a tough race. He got a little bit tired and it was his first run back for a while. There was no plan, as we didn't know what was going to happen, if John's pacemaker was going to go on or not, which he didn't.

"Ryan found himself there early. The horse took a stumble on the road, with John's pacemaker on the outside, and our pacemaker missed the break. Ryan ended up maybe getting there a little bit earlier than he wanted. It was a little bit of a change for us and it didn't work on the day. It happens in sport."

O'Brien added: "We'd be thinking the horse who comes here always goes to Leopardstown. Maybe because it was a long time since we last ran him and he didn't do a whole lot of stuff right, and he was a bit fresh, there's probably a bit more to come next time."

Speaking to Racing TV's Lydia Hislop, Gosden said he was also caught by surprise by the tactical make-up of the race.

He said: "Quite frankly we thought Action would go forward and he didn't and he was outside us the whole time. I thought they were setting it up for others. Our horse isn't a soft-ground horse. It's nobody's fault that the rain came."

Read these next:

'It was a five o'clock decision to get on the van' – Item overcomes foot scare and traffic trouble to down big guns in Juddmonte International

Joe Fanning given surprise retirement send-off at York - then reveals plan for one-off comeback

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