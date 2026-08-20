'I got stopped at a vital moment' - Rossa Ryan rues Yorkshire Oaks near-miss after epic tussle with Kalpana

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Rossa Ryan was "gutted" that his first ride for Jim Bolger was not a winner – and so presumably were those who backed Sparan Nua at long odds-on in-running.

The 25-1 shot traded at 1.3 on Betfair during the latter stages of the Yorkshire Oaks, when it looked as though she was sure to catch Kalpana. Passing the post, it was far from certain she had been beaten.

But the photo-finish revealed she had gone down by a short head, and the three-year-old's jockey was left rueing an incident just under three furlongs out when his mount was squeezed out by Earth Shot, ridden by James Doyle, and Johanna Walsh (Dylan Browne McMonagle).

"I was a bit gutted," said Ryan. "There was a gap there for me between James and Dylan, and just as I was going through it they shut it up on me and I got stopped at a vital moment.

"I give big thanks to Mr Bolger for putting his faith in me and it's unfortunate I couldn't deliver, but she'll have her day in the sun."

Ryan was still able to get his mount back into position to catch Colin Keane on Kalpana and said: "I thought I'd get them late. About half a furlong out I saw them wandering, and that's when I switched in. Kalpana kept drifting right, that's why I went left to stay away from her."

Ryan believes that big-race success is merely delayed for the Irish Oaks third, who made her debut only in May and won her first three starts.

"This is a good filly," he said. "She was unlucky in the Irish Oaks and probably unlucky today. It's just annoying I didn't get there.

"She was okay on the ground. She didn't mind it, she's that tough and hardy, she'll go through it anyway; she'll give you everything. She'll go through a brick wall for you."

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