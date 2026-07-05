'It's one of our big aims' - Donnacha O'Brien eyes major overseas prize for Eclipse second A Boy Named Susie following yard's US win

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Donnacha O'Brien is eyeing further international success after Kensington Lane bolted up in the Belmont Oaks on Saturday, with his Coral-Eclipse runner-up A Boy Named Susie earmarked for a tilt at the Cox Plate.

A Boy Named Susie has progressed into one of the top three-year-olds, finishing a close third in the Ballysax behind subsequent Derby winner Christmas Day before doing best of the rest in a Ballydoyle-dominated French Derby, in which he made eye-catching ground in the straight to finish fourth behind Constitution River.

He met that rival again in Saturday's Eclipse at Sandown, and the French Classic form held up remarkably well against the older colts as he ran a career best to be beaten three lengths into second by Aidan O'Brien's star, reversing form with Hawk Mountain.