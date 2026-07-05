Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:55 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:55 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Big-race reaction
premium

'It's one of our big aims' - Donnacha O'Brien eyes major overseas prize for Eclipse second A Boy Named Susie following yard's US win

A Boy Named Susie: could be on his travels this autumn
A Boy Named Susie: could be on his travels this autumn
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Donnacha O'Brien is eyeing further international success after Kensington Lane bolted up in the Belmont Oaks on Saturday, with his Coral-Eclipse runner-up A Boy Named Susie earmarked for a tilt at the Cox Plate.

A Boy Named Susie has progressed into one of the top three-year-olds, finishing a close third in the Ballysax behind subsequent Derby winner Christmas Day before doing best of the rest in a Ballydoyle-dominated French Derby, in which he made eye-catching ground in the straight to finish fourth behind Constitution River.

He met that rival again in Saturday's Eclipse at Sandown, and the French Classic form held up remarkably well against the older colts as he ran a career best to be beaten three lengths into second by Aidan O'Brien's star, reversing form with Hawk Mountain.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inBig-race reaction

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBig-race reaction
more inBetting offers
more inBig-race reaction
more inBetting offers