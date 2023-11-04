Big-race analysis: Bravemansgame did no harm to his King George chances - but Mouse Morris has another star

"Sometimes we maybe expect too much first time out" was how Paul Nicholls summed up the defeat of Bravemansgame in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase. While the 14-time champion trainer was clearly referring to his own exacting standards, we might also hold our hands up on similar charges.

Given the way Bravemansgame travelled and jumped for most of the race, and the fact his conqueror Gentlemansgame had blown away the cobwebs in a Grade 2 at Gowran Park five weeks earlier, it is easy to side with Nicholls in explaining away defeat as down to lack of match fitness on testing ground.

Nor will he be losing any sleep over giving Bravemansgame an extra three weeks to recover before the King George, rather than waiting for the Betfair Chase at Haydock in the hope of better ground. He is arguably in a better position than any trainer who now needs the weather to cooperate over the next month.