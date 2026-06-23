Betty Lemon breaks maiden to provide Hughie Morrison family with a touching moment

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Betty Lemon made all of the running to break her maiden in style with victory in the mile handicap.

The three-year-old filly broke well and soon found an effective rhythm out in front under Rose Dawes, and the pair found themselves in a clear lead on the bend into the home straight.

While prominent racers Sorted and Scarfo were pushed along to close the gap, the filly maintained the gallop and still had a break on the field into the final furlong before winning by a length and three-quarters.

Betty Lemon is owned by her trainer Hughie Morrison, who attributed her change in fortunes to maturity.

"I think she's just grown up," he said. "We thought she was all right in the autumn and were quite disappointed with how she was running.

"I trained her dam and her siblings have been pretty decent. My brother bred her and he felt like she wasn't worth keeping going, so I took her on."

There was also a touching element to the story, with the filly named after a close family friend.

"Betty Lemon was a family friend who died last year at 104," Morrison said. "She was our nanny, she looked after us for many years from my older sister through to me, and then helped out with our children as well."

English omen

Football fans will be hoping the maiden win of English Time can be a positive omen for their World Cup hopes as the three-year-old colt secured a first win in the 7½f maiden for Lewis Edmunds and Harry Charlton.

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