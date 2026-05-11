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Betties Bay makes it four on the bounce and delivers a double for James Owen
- 1st2Betties Bayfav6/4
- 2nd8Miss Rainbow17/2
- 3rd4Lily Pearl6/1
Betties Bay made it four on the bounce to maintain her perfect record for James Owen and complete a double for the trainer.
The five-year-old won just once in 16 starts for her previous trainer, but has proven unbeatable since returning from a 433-day absence with wins on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, Lingfield and Southwell.
Sent off the 6-4 favourite, Betties Bay made light work of a 12lb rise since the start of her winning spree to score by a length in the 6f fillies’ handicap under Luke Morris.
"She's been really good," Owen said. "She won us a bonus in the winter, we gave her a nice break and that was her first run on the turf, which she won nicely."
The Newmarket-based trainer also struck on the card with Laravie, who followed up her recent Salisbury success by making virtually all under Hollie Doyle to land the 2m handicap.
He added: “The step up in trip for Laravie has suited. She was well-handicapped on her hurdle form, but I think she has plenty of wins left in her over hurdles. She just loves quick ground, but unfortunately, she might have to go to the sales. I’m going to do my best to try and keep her.”
Winning stable debut
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