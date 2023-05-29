Bethell sets sights on Royal Ascot after Oviedo lands historic victory in Zetland Gold Cup

Oviedo booked his ticket for Royal Ascot after he became the first three-year-old in 27 years to land the feature Zetland Gold Cup.

The son of Lope De Vega thrived on a first step up to 1m2f to sweep clear and land the £45,000 handicap under Callum Rodriguez by a length and a quarter, claiming his first win since a debut victory at Doncaster last summer.

"He won that pretty well and kept finding, I think the quicker ground was to his liking," trainer Ed Bethell said. "He received a lot of weight from the others but he was also the class horse in the race, having finished third to Chaldean in the Acomb last year. He galloped out really well and I couldn't be happier, hopefully he's got a good season ahead."

That campaign will include a next stop at Royal Ascot, with Bethell still mulling over whether his runner will return to Group company for the meeting in three weeks' time.

He added: "We'll go to Royal Ascot now and need to look at either the Golden Gates or the Hampton Court Stakes. It all depends what the handicapper decides to do with him."

Danzart double

Danzart brought an almost two-year winning drought to an end after he landed his second win in nine days in the 7f handicap. The Stella Barclay-trained five-year-old had gone without a win since May 2021 until victory at Thirsk under Sam James, and the pair combined once again to score under a 9lb rise on a successful first step up in trip.

