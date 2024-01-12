Betfair Hurdle or Cheltenham Festival next for Tellherthename after bouncing back from Grade 1 flop

Ben Pauling declared Tellherthename "as good as I've had" after his impressive return to winning ways in the 2m novice hurdle.

Tellherthename was pulled up by Kielan Woods in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day but bounced back to form under to same rider to justify odds of 1-4 under a penalty and provide his owners the Megsons with a timely boost.

Pauling said: "Make no mistake, Tellherthename is as good as I've had and it's a massive win for the Megsons, who are our biggest supporters, with Global Citizen having to be retired only yesterday. He's a class horse and this may have looked like a procession but it was anything but.

"He may go for the Betfair Hurdle if the ground is right. If not, he'll go straight for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, he's that good."

Tellherthename was cut to 66-1 (from 100) for the Cheltenham Festival opener by Paddy Power, while he is 16-1 with the same firm for next month's Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

Woods described Tellherthename as the best horse he's ever ridden when successful on the five-year-old at Huntingdon in November and after another comfortable success at the Cambridgeshire venue, the jockey said: "He's still the best and I don't know what went wrong at Aintree last time. Maybe it was the ground which was pretty desperate."

Woods received a 45-day whip ban on Friday and, after completing a double when helping Jacks Touch follow up last month's win at Fakenham in the 2m4f mares' handicap chase, added: "It's been a bit of rollercoaster day with getting a ban this morning but this has helped."

Cheltenham Festival aim

Paul Nicholls had nominated the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham for French import Kabral Du Mathan even before his impressive British debut in the Chatteris Fen Hurdle.

The four-year-old was trimmed to 14-1 (from 20) by William Hill for the Cheltenham Festival handicap after scoring by a length and a half under Harry Cobden.

Kabral Du Mathan and Harry Cobden after landing the feature Chatteris Fen Hurdle

Sceau Royal is among the previous winners of the feature 2m contest and Alfie Smith, who owns the promising juvenile with his father Neil, said: "We were a bit worried about the 8lb penalty he had to carry after his win in France and there also seemed to be plenty of money around for the others.

"He's a nice progressive type and hopefully he can go to Cheltenham after that. He's the sort of horse we like to buy as we hope to be in the game for a long time."

Johnston joy

Dylan Johnston warmed up for a big weekend by helping the well-supported Bitsnbuckles make a successful handicap debut.

The Olly Murphy-trained six-year-old was backed into 9-4 favouritism for the 2m3½f handicap hurdle for conditional riders, having been available at 9-2 on Friday morning, and duly obliged under Johnston, who rides Aye Right in the Veterans' Chase Final at Warwick on Saturday.

Bitsnbuckles and Dylan Johnston after winning the opener

Murphy's assistant Ger Tumelty said: "The step up in trip has helped him massively today but he's run in some decent races prior to this. He started out in point-to-points which has stood him in good stead and it's great he's finally got his head in front."

Promise pounces

There was an upset in the 2m4½f mares' novice hurdle when Springtime Promise beat 1-3 favourite Coco Mademoiselle to make a successful stable debut for Fergal O'Brien.

Winning jockey Connor Brace said: "That was a bit of a surprise, but she's a three-miler really so it was no surprise to see her finish off her race well. She doesn't do much at home but obviously saves it for the track."

Read these next:

'He is improving all the time' - Readin Tommy Wrong leads home a Willie Mullins 1-2-3 in Naas Grade 1

2.8 million guineas Godolphin buy Kalidasa makes successful debut at Wolverhampton

Hauraki Gulf strikes on chasing debut to provide Deborah Cole with first winner at Sedgefield

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.