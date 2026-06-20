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'This lad got me excited' - Rossa Ryan impressed as Orthodox sprints clear to land Norfolk Stakes for Clive Cox
- 1st10Orthodox9/2
- 2nd4El Floridita150/1
- 3rd8Mussab66/1
Orthodox and Rossa Ryan surged clear of their rivals to claim the Norfolk Stakes set up for a closer by three pacy fillies trained by Wesley Ward.
Ryan won the Norfolk two years ago aboard the 150-1 shot Valiant Force but there was no such shock in the victory of Orthodox, a well-backed 9-2 shot who was providing trainer Clive Cox with a second win in this race, 14 years on from Reckless Abandon.
Two out Orthodox was still five lengths adrift of the leader among the Ward trio, Fanshell Beach, but when Ryan gave the son of Havana Grey the go-signal, the response was electric and the pair powered home to score by three and a half lengths.
"I’ve been lucky, I’ve ridden good colts in the past like Persian Force and Go Bears Go, who were never too far away in these types of races," said Ryan. "This lad got me excited and he went to Salisbury green and he still is, he’s still learning.
"He’s as laid back as they come but when I sat down into him two out I’m thinking ‘watch this!’ Once I opened him up he just really dropped down and galloped for me. He’s a nice colt, that’s for sure.
"I’ve been very fortunate this week, I’ve ridden two winners for two massive supporters of mine. I’ve been with Clive for a good while and we’ve had a good few near-misses when we’ve come to Ascot with horses we thought would nearly hit and they’ve come just short. Luckily he’s got a nice one and he’s done the job."
With all three Americans fading out of the frame and favourite Carry The Flag never able to land a blow, the places were filled by some pretty unconsidered runners, with 150-1 shot El Floridita giving his new connections a huge thrill in second, having changed hands for £100,000 at the Goffs London Sale on Monday.
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