'He's ticked a box to go to Epsom' - all systems go for Derby with Benvenuto Cellini following dominant Vase victory

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Aidan O'Brien's Derby team needed fine sculpting before the Chester Vase and Benvenuto Cellini chiselled his way in to be the clear leader of his trainer's Epsom battalion with success in the renowned trial.

O'Brien used the Boodles-backed contest as the stepping stone for Derby glory with Lambourn last year and, 12 months on, Benvenuto Cellini cemented his position at the head of the Ballydoyle Classic pack with a four-and-a-quarter-length triumph under Ryan Moore.

Coolmore already dominated the Derby picture before the Chester Vase. However, with Pierre Bonnard, Christmas Day and Constitution River imminently set for their crucial trials, anything but a comprehensive win for Benvenuto Cellini would have seen his stablemates swarm around him as the ante-post favourite.

The reality was it was in little doubt. After Proposition bolted clear from the front, the 2-9 favourite reeled in his stablemate after they turned for home before decisively sprinting clear.

Benvenuto Cellini was widely cut to 9-4 favouritism (from 4) for the Betfred-backed Derby immediately afterwards before he was eased out to be the 11-4 market leader by Paddy Power.

Moore said: "He's got a lovely pedigree and good form last year. It was nice to get him over a mile and a half and get the freshness out of him. The race got a little bit disjointed, but he quickened up very well. He'll come on for that and we're very happy with him.

"I sat on him a bit before last year and he had a nice win at Leopardstown before he ran in bad ground at Doncaster. This was nice carrying a penalty – it was a good performance."

It was the first time Moore had partnered Benvenuto Cellini on the track, but with Lingfield, Leopardstown and York's trials to come, will he be on board at Epsom on June 6?

"I don't know," he replied. "There's a couple more horses to see and I look forward to seeing what they can do, then Aidan will make a plan."

Benvenuto Cellini strengthens his Derby claims with an authoritative success Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

A Group 2 winner under Christophe Soumillon on Irish Champions Weekend before heavy ground caught him out in the Futurity Trophy, Benvenuto Cellini was originally set to have a taster of Epsom before his Derby exploits.

However, Epsom's irrigation pain was Chester's gain. The son of Frankel will now bid to become the third horse to complete the Chester Vase and Derby double for O'Brien and Coolmore.

Paul Smith, representing the owners, said: "He was a classy juvenile and on better ground today, Ryan was very happy with him. He'll certainly be going to the Derby, I'd imagine.

"He's always been a very high-class horse who's shown a lot at home. He's got a beautiful stride and a beautiful temperament so he's always been up there as high class. Ryan said he was very focused and professional and he'd have learnt a lot. He's definitely in the mix this year."

Smith added: "He was originally going to Epsom for the Blue Riband before it was delayed by a week and Aidan decided to bring him here instead. He thought it'd educate him and he'd learn a lot.

"Often things get shuffled or moved around at the last minute and it's a moving feast. He's ticked a box to go to Epsom, for sure, and this is a very good trial."

Betfred Derby (Epsom, June 6)



Betfred: 5-2 Benvenuto Cellini, 5 Pierre Bonnard, 10 Hawk Mountain, 12 Christmas Day, Constitution River, 16 bar.

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