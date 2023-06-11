'Ben liked her and he doesn't say that too often!' - Murtagh wins feature with unbeaten Cadeau Belle

Ben Coen does not waste words, nor is he the sort of chap who dishes out compliments willy-nilly, so Johnny Murtagh knew Cadeau Belle must be smart when his stable jockey turned around to him after her debut win at Gowran Park and said three small, but seriously significant, words: "I like her."

It was easy to see why Coen was such a fan after Cadeau Belle made it two from two in the inaugural running of the Listed Darley Irish EBF Kooyonga Stakes.

She justified Murtagh's decision to take a sharp rise in class on only her second start and also gave new owner Tony Smurfit an instant return on his investment.

Murtagh got a rousing ovation from the Navan crowd afterwards. The Curragh-based trainer is a native of Bohermeen and grew up only a handful of miles away from the track.

"They never forget their own here!" laughed Murtagh. "Cadeau Belle won nicely and afterwards Ben turned to me and said he liked her. He doesn't say that too often, let me tell you! He rode her in work last week and thought she had improved, so I was hopeful. It was a very competitive Listed race and she was unexposed, but that was a very good performance.

"I'm delighted for Tony Smurfit, he bought her after the last race. He picked her out and said he liked the look of her. It's always nice when you sell one on and they go and improve. I think she's a nice filly in the making. We'll have a look and see what is around Derby weekend. She deserves a step up into Group 3 class now."

Lynams in luck

The Lynam family had a Sunday to savour at one of their local tracks as Sarah and father Eddie won back-to-back sprints.

Sarah struck first with Screen Siren under a very cool Chris Hayes ride, before Collective Power swooped late and fast for Eddie, the first leg of a 49-1 double for Coen.

Sarah said: "It's great because Trevor [Dalzell, owner] is here today and he hasn't been there for her other wins, so I'm delighted. She is actually the only one I have to run at the minute, so the pressure was on!"

Her father was in typically witty form after Collective Power scored, saying: "He's not a bad horse. He's not a good horse either, but he's not a bad one. He runs his race time and time again."

Albany on agenda for Pearls And Rubies

With Royal Ascot just around the corner, Aidan O'Brien added another big player to his juvenile team in Pearls And Rubies, who could be heading for the Albany after her debut success in the opening Lynn Lodge Stud Irish EBF Maiden.

O'Brien said: "We thought she was very smart, we had it in our head she could be an Ascot filly. She needed experience badly. We came here to see if she would be forward enough for Ascot. Ryan [Moore] rode her accordingly and left her alone and educated her. She could be an Albany filly."

O'Brien and Moore went on to complete a double with Canute in the valuable Royal County Handicap and he too could be part of the squad for Royal Ascot.

The winning trainer said: "He had a good run the last day and we might look for a handicap for him at Ascot."

