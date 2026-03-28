Ben Jones closes in on first century after Limerick Star initiates double

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Ben Jones closed in on a first century of winners in a season with a double, which was initiated by Limerick Star in the maiden hurdle.

The frustrating Inishcorker was sent off favourite to end a string of placed efforts for Rebecca Curtis in the 2m7½f contest, but hit the crossbar again when outpointed by 4-1 shot Limerick Star.

The winner was set alight by Jones up the straight and held on in good style on the run-in to score for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White.

Jones later doubled up for his boss Ben Pauling aboard As Legends Have It in the 2m4f novice handicap chase to record his 94th win of the season.

The 9-4 favourite was backing up a first win over fences at Stratford on the day before the Cheltenham Festival, where the successful pair enjoyed success with Meetmebythesea in the Jack Richards.

Bass hits top note

David Bass rode 25-1 chance Inflexible with plenty of confidence in the 3m handicap chase, and with good reason, as he tracked the pace before holding off the fancied Largy Force.

The well-backed 5-2 favourite was given a patient ride by champion jockey-elect Sean Bowen, but Bass pulled out a bit more on the run-in to score by a head.

There was another big-priced winner just 35 minutes later when the Curtis-trained Idefix De Ciergues gave 7lb claimer Oscar Palmer an 11th career win at odds of 18-1 in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle.

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