Ben Haslam-trained prospect impresses with smart round of jumping on chase debut

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Ben Haslam has a nice chasing prospect in Passing Diamond , who put in an impressive round of jumping to land the feature 2m1½f novice handicap chase.

The six-year-old arrived on the back of two wins from his last three starts over hurdles and, despite racing from 4lb out of the weights, made all on his chasing debut to score by four and three-quarter lengths under Richie McLernon.

Haslam said: “He had plenty of chasing experience in point-to-points and had schooled nicely at home. His novice hurdle career was based around seeing where we were at with him, and the plan was always to go chasing.

“I wouldn’t usually run a horse out of the weights, but he was fit and well, and hopefully the handicapper doesn’t do anything too drastic. He jumped great and would probably be fine in a normal handicap the way he jumps.

“He’s a nice horse to train and Mike [Allen] has been a lucky owner for us.”

Skelton strikes

Willie Mullins had to settle for second with his first runner at the track as Speed For Fun gave best to the Dan Skelton-trained Gambino in the 2m1f maiden hurdle.

Gambino finished third behind Constitution Hill in an all-weather novice at Southwell in February and built on his hurdling debut third at Newbury the following month to score by 11 lengths under Harry Skelton.

Bowen bonanza

Mickey Bowen struck twice on the seven-race card, with the Shane Fenelon-ridden Fairlawn Skipper in division two of the 2m6f handicap hurdle and Stratagem , partnered by James Murray, in the 3m1½f handicap chase.

Course first

County Down trainer Sean McParlan saddled his first winner at the track when Drumlee Myth defied an absence of one day shy of a year to land division one of the 2m6f handicap hurdle. He won by a length and a quarter under the trainer’s son, Noel.

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