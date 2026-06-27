Bellarchi 'going from strength to strength' as fourth win of the campaign gives Grant Tuer a first Listed success

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Bellarchi continued her excellent form this season when coming around the entire field to claim the Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes under Joanna Mason , notching a first Listed success for trainer Grant Tuer .

Already a three-time winner at Musselburgh this season, Bellarchi was one of the first off the bridle, but once the five-year-old daughter of Mehmas hit top gear turning in she was able to reel in her rivals with a bit to spare.

"We're absolutely thrilled to get our first Listed win and we're delighted with how she's gone this year," said Tuer. "I don't think many of our horses were right last year, but some are thriving now and she's one of them.

"She keeps going from strength to strength and, as long as she gets seven or eight furlongs going round a bend, she just keeps going and digging deep."

Tuer went into the race fearing Bellarchi might have been a shade undercooked following a small setback, but his stable star, who carries the familiar white and black silks of Nick Bradley Racing, was never stronger than at the line.

"We wanted to go back to Musselburgh after her last win, but she got a little infection and it's been touch and go whether we'd get her back in time for this, so we weren't fully confident," said Tuer.

"We felt we were possibly going there a little bit undertrained. Ideally she would have wanted a slightly slower surface over seven furlongs, or else she wants a mile. Seven on fast ground is not her best set-up, but they went a good gallop so that helped, and she got away with it."

Eagle Bay improving rapidly

Chester is not a track designed for horses to win by six lengths, but Eagle Bay made the best of his way home under Sean Dylan Bowen to make it two from two since switching to Harriet Bethell's yard with victory in the 7½f three-year-old novice, backing up his previous five-length success at Thirsk.

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