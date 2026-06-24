Bell tolls for Phillip Makin again as Carlisle's big day survives the heat

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Phillip Makin has fond memories of the Carlisle Bell and the sun shone on him in the historic race again as the track staged the only British meeting of the day.

With the extreme heat warnings remaining further south and temperatures a manageable 27C in Cumbria, Makin was glad the fixture did not go the same way as the other four meetings. He was winning a race run since 1599 for the first time as a trainer, ten years on from landing it as a jockey.

The Middleham-based trainer, who recently won the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom with Hickory Lad, continued his excellent month when Priapos held off well-backed favourite Leadenhall by half a length under Sam James in the Stablemate By Agma-sponsored handicap.

"He looks an improved horse this year," said Makin. "He wants a strong gallop because he stays a mile very well. We've had the cheekpieces on before and it didn't work out, but I've always thought he wanted them on. That made the difference because he travelled better than he's ever done."

Makin has happy recollections of winning the Bell as a rider on Edgar Balthazar in 2016, on a day he and trainer Keith Dalgleish also won the Cumberland Plate.

"I've got the picture in my downstairs loo as I won the Cumberland Plate for Keith as well that day on Sindarban," he said. "The Bell is always a competitive race with good prize-money and it does take a bit of winning, so it's happy days. We've only got 16-17 horses, but they all seem to be running well."

The Cumberland Plate was won in totally dominant fashion by 5-6 favourite Wine Dark Sea, who bolted up by 13 lengths for trainer Harry Charlton.

Butterfly flies home

Ellusive Butterfly was nearly pulled out of the Listed Eternal Stakes, but connections were rewarded for taking their chance after she followed up her victory at Epsom this month.

The 5-2 shot, trained by Karl Burke for Nick Bradley Racing, finished strongly under Clifford Lee to win by three-quarters of a length from Just A Girl.

Ellusive Butterfly (second left) wins the Listed Eternal Stakes Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"She's backed up Epsom really well and to win two back-to-back Listed races with a penalty is a really good performance," said stable representative James Cowley.

"It was different ground and we were toying with the idea of making her a non-runner, but we asked the jockeys after the first what it was like and they said it was lovely, safe ground. She's fast for a seven-furlong horse but she battles it out really well at the end."

A step up in class at Glorious Goodwood beckons for the daughter of Invincible Army.

"We've got a plan because there's a nice Group 3 over seven furlongs at Goodwood [Oak Tree Stakes] and we'll freshen her up for that," added Cowley. "She likes these undulating tracks and there's a nice time period between now and then."

Black beauty

Trainer Geoff Oldroyd struck with his first two-year-old runner of the year when In The Black overcame greenness in the 5f maiden.

The Bond Thoroughbred-owned filly, who was bought for 320,000gns at the Tattersalls yearling sales last October, made PJ McDonald's task a tough one by hanging markedly, but she still managed to power away from her rivals to score at odds of 13-2.

In The Black draws clear for victory in the 5f maiden Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"She has an attitude, the good ones usually have something about them, and Geoff has done a good job settling her down," said McDonald. "The only time she was green was when I let her down, but the ability is there and she'll improve so much for the run.

"It's not very often Geoff has a two-year-old winner first time out because he doesn't push them first time, so I'd be excited to see how far she can go."

Market leader Queen Of Christmas (5-6) finished last to begin a run of defeats for odds-on favourites in the three two-year-old races which kicked off the card. Ruby Moon, for the Richard and Peter Fahey yard, beat 8-11 shot Silesia in the following 6f fillies' novice, before the Hugo Palmer-trained Mia Fantasia comfortably landed the 7f maiden in which 5-6 favourite Social Spirit finished a disappointing sixth.

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