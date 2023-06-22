Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
13:30 Chelmsford (A.W)

Beckett's Starlust upstages Bananarama on ladies' day in Essex

TV star Bradley Walsh with Derek Fox and Madame Fenella
TV star Bradley Walsh with Derek Fox and Madame Fenella
Play12 ran
13:30 Chelmsford (A.W)6f Flat, Maiden
Distance: 6fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Starlust
    fav13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Fly Pass
    20/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Lightning Point
    5/2

Royal Ascot was not the only ladies' day on Thursday and the Chelmsford version got off to a flyer for punters when favourite Starlust bolted up in the opening 6f restricted maiden stakes.

The 13-8 favourite was another winner for Ralph Beckett after his 1-2 in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. The son of Zoustar was a standout in the paddock beforehand and got a split in the straight to score handsomely from Fly Pass under Hector Crouch.

The winning jockey said: "Starlust looked different class in the paddock and was different class in the race. He ran a race full of promise on his debut at Lingfield prior to this and looks a nice prospect."

Essex aeroplane

There were 5,000 in to see Bananarama and Gok Wan after racing, but it was not only the music absent Newmarket trainer Saeed bin Suroor missed out on as Long Tradition streaked home in the finale.

The 4-1 chance impressed winning rider Christian Howarth after coming from well off the pace to score by five lengths on the bridle. Howarth said: "He's had over 600 days off but the Godolphin team can get one ready. I took a pull on him down the back he was going so well – he's an aeroplane."

Walsh in the house

TV star Bradley Walsh was at the track to present the trophy for the featured 6f fillies' handicap, which was fittingly won by Madame Fenella under Cam Hardie.
Winning trainer Derek Shaw indicated he may run the winner under a penalty at Newmarket on Friday night.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 22 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 22 June 2023
icon
13:30 Chelmsford (A.W)Play
EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (for horses In Bands B, C And D) (Qualifier) (GBB/IRE Incentive Race)12 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Starlust
    fav13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Fly Pass
    20/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Lightning Point
    5/2
more inReports
more inReports