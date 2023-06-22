Beckett's Starlust upstages Bananarama on ladies' day in Essex

Royal Ascot was not the only ladies' day on Thursday and the Chelmsford version got off to a flyer for punters when favourite Starlust bolted up in the opening 6f restricted maiden stakes.

The 13-8 favourite was another winner for Ralph Beckett after his 1-2 in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. The son of Zoustar was a standout in the paddock beforehand and got a split in the straight to score handsomely from Fly Pass under Hector Crouch.

The winning jockey said: "Starlust looked different class in the paddock and was different class in the race. He ran a race full of promise on his debut at Lingfield prior to this and looks a nice prospect."

Essex aeroplane

There were 5,000 in to see Bananarama and Gok Wan after racing, but it was not only the music absent Newmarket trainer Saeed bin Suroor missed out on as Long Tradition streaked home in the finale.

The 4-1 chance impressed winning rider Christian Howarth after coming from well off the pace to score by five lengths on the bridle. Howarth said: "He's had over 600 days off but the Godolphin team can get one ready. I took a pull on him down the back he was going so well – he's an aeroplane."

Walsh in the house

TV star Bradley Walsh was at the track to present the trophy for the featured 6f fillies' handicap, which was fittingly won by Madame Fenella under Cam Hardie.

Winning trainer Derek Shaw indicated he may run the winner under a penalty at Newmarket on Friday night.

