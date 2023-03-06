Becher Chase ambitions for Your Own Story as winning streak continues for Lucinda Russell

Lucinda Russell may have unearthed another classy staying chaser after Your Own Story relished a step up in trip to claim his first success of the season in the 3m7f handicap chase.

The five-length win was the fourth in a row for the trainer and the final ride before the Cheltenham Festival for Derek Fox, who is due to serve a seven-day ban ahead of partnering Corach Rambler in the Ultima on March 14.

Russell said: "I think we've placed Your Own Story badly because he's been running at a high level this season but we've not managed to win.

"Derek always felt he needed a trip and he got off today and said: 'Becher Chase', so that's next season's aim. He's a lovely type and should be running in one of the nationals, but he needs to go up in the weights to get in."

The win sealed a double for Russell following the success of Caboy, who scored in Britain for the first time in 18 starts under the in-form Patrick Wadge. The jockey followed on from Listed success on Saturday with Apple Away, who may head to the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle next month.

"It's amazing, they're just running so well," Russell added. "Caboy's jumping was fantastic and Patrick's riding at the top of his game. There won't be many conditionals who have won a Listed race and he's very good value."

Milestone winner

Charlie Hammond celebrated his 150th winner after Quick Sharpener cruised to a ten-length victory in the 2m novice hurdle.

The 26-year-old claimed the landmark success on the odds-on favourite for boss Richard Newland, through which he has enjoyed major wins including the 2020 Grand Sefton on Beau Boy.

The Racing Post Cheltenham Festival Guide 2023 is available for £16.99 at . Its 208 pages has profiles of more than 100 main contenders, plus the lowdown on the top trainers, key trends, build-up races to note, Racing Post Ratings and a Q&A with leading bookmakers.