Beaten Norfolk favourite Elite Status back on track with smooth success in Prix de Cabourg

Elite Status gave a reminder of why he was sent off the 7-4 favourite in a red-hot Norfolk Stakes, when taking the step up to 6f in his stride in the Group 3 Prix de Cabourg.

Clifford Lee didn't really go for his mount until well inside the two-furlong marker and they were always holding the unbeaten pair of Sajir and Havana Cigar.

Representing father Karl, assistant trainer Lucy Burke, who rides out Elite Status each morning, was delighted to see the son of Havana Grey back in the winning groove.

"He's a colt we've held in high regard since the yearlings started doing anything serious," said Burke. "It's just nice to see him with his head back in front. I think this will benefit him. He definitely galloped out and Cliff said he couldn't pull him up afterwards."

Burke added: "It's a bit of a different test for him, usually he gets a bit outpaced. But he almost overraced a little bit early on. His work has always been fantastic – even going into Ascot – and it's great to see him with his head back in front."

While Karl Burke and owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid will discuss future targets, Elite Status has clearly earned a crack at the Group 1 Sumbe Prix Morny if they so wish.

"I think it was good to bring him over, get him used to the travel and settled in," said Burke. "He's a big baby and I think he'll have learned a lot from this trip. I don't see why they wouldn't bring him back."

Excellent Truth and Christophe Soumillon after winning the Group 3 Prix de Psyche Sky Sports at Deauville

Excellent Truth played a handsome compliment to her Chantilly conqueror, the Henry Candy-trained Araminta, when running down Left Sea late to land the Group 3 Prix de Pysche Sky Sports Racing.

Winning trainer Mauricio Delcher Sanchez said: "I hope she can be a Group 1 filly. We'll give her a break and then look at the Prix de l'Opera."

And Alexis Pouchin rounded off a day to remember when driving home the Yann Barberot-trained Laulne to score in the Group 3 Prix Six Perfections, the daughter of Starspangledbanner's third success from four starts.

