Arc and Champion Stakes under consideration for Bay Bridge after 'very impressive' September Stakes win

The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe or the Qipco Champion Stakes are the two races on the table for Bay Bridge , who bounced back from a disappointing run at Royal Ascot to land the Group 3 Unibet September Stakes.

Off since finishing fifth of six in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, Bay Bridge looked in immaculate condition under the Sunbury sunshine and took the step up to a mile and a half in his considerable stride to open up the possibility of heading to Longchamp for the Arc on October 1.

The Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 21, in which Bay Bridge secured his first Group 1 success last season, is the other race in contention but winning trainer Sir Michael Stoute was in no rush to commit to a firm target at this stage.

"We were unsure [about the trip] so we've ticked that box and that's a real big plus," said Stoute. "He was very impressive and I liked the way he did it. We can go a mile and a half on that evidence, so we've got options and we don't have to make our minds up yet."

Asked if a soft-ground Arc would be in Bay Bridge's favour, the trainer added: "I think he just needs the ground good and no faster but it doesn't have to be soft. They're both [the Arc and the Champion Stakes] on the table."

Paddy Power trimmed Bay Bridge's odds for a repeat win in the Champion stakes to 7-1 (from 10), while adjusting his odds to 20-1 (from 33) for the Arc.

Winning rider Richard Kingscote said the three and three-quarter length victory over Candleford felt as smooth as it had looked.

"He's a beautiful horse and it was nice to see him finish his race off over a mile and a half," said Kingscote. "He's been enthusiastic in his races this year but after having a few runs the freshness is out of him and he was good. I don't think you have to stay at that trip but it opens up options for connections. I have no preference but I'd love to win an Arc."

