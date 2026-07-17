Bated Benevolence bounces back from Royal Ascot defeat as Botti and Ghiani team up for more success

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Bated Benevolence confirmed the promise Marco Botti has always seen in her with a decisive success in the 6f fillies' novice contest.

Ridden by Marco Ghiani , she won on her debut before finishing 16th in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. She bounced back to her best with a three-and-a-quarter-length triumph.

Botti said: “When we went to Ascot, we didn’t just throw her into the race for the sake of having a run. We thought she’d gain experience because eventually she could be a black-type filly.

“This confirmed what we see from her at home. She did it the hard way with the penalty and was a little bit keen in the first furlong, but Marco said she relaxed and was able to take things easy through the race.”

Ghiani has a 27 per cent strike-rate riding for Botti this season and the trainer is thrilled with how their relationship has blossomed.

He said: “It’s good to have a jockey with consistency. He knows the horses, so that’s always a bonus. He’s not the only jockey we use, but he’s been riding plenty for us and we’ve been supporting him.”

Ghiani doubled up on the Dylan Cunha-trained King Of Chaos , who defied stall 12 in the 6f handicap.

Void race

The 1m6f handicap was voided after the Charlie Johnston-trained Mersea Island was pulled up injured by Oliver Stammers on the first circuit.

Officials stopped the race safely due to Mersea Island's position on the track. He walked on to the horse ambulance and was taken away for further assessment.

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