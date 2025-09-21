Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
16:07 Southwell (A.W)

Azure Angel and Billy Loughnane pounce to spring a surprise in £75,000 Southwell feature

Billy Loughnane: Could be set for a big day at Doncaster
Billy Loughnane: struck on Azure AngelCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play14 ran
16:07 Southwell (A.W)Flat Tapeta, Handicap
Distance: 5fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    14Azure Angel
    18/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Vintage Clarets
    25/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Against The Wind
    8/1

First-time blinkers proved the trick for Azure Angel, who defied her 18-1 odds to land the £75,000 feature 5f handicap for Ed Bethell.

The five-year-old mare was covered up by Billy Loughnane before squeezing between the favourite The Man and Ruby's Profit, and set sail for home on the stands' side rail half a furlong out to score by half a length.

It was Azure Angel's first all-weather success since February 2024, having raced on turf on all but one start since moving from Roger Varian in April. 

Loughnane said: "She travelled really well through the race and the headgear obviously helped her. I was told she's very straightforward. She travels really well, but her bursts don’t last that long, so they thought the headgear would help for that final half-furlong.

"I probably ended up a bit further back than ideal, but I got on to the back of the favourite and she killed the race off quite quickly."

First for Keane 

Colin Keane scored with his first ride at the track on the Harry Charlton-trained Hypnotised in the 5f maiden. The favourite dug deep in the closing stages to beat Yellow Diamonds by two lengths to open his account at the third time of asking.

