Stuart Williams hails 'special time' to have first runner in Newmarket Classic with 1,000 Guineas bid for 50-1 Nell Gwyn winner Azleet

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Newmarket trainer Stuart Williams is delighted at the prospect of having his first runner in a Classic at Flat racing's headquarters after 50-1 chance Azleet caused a huge shock in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes.

Despite her odds, nothing was left to chance with the daughter of Tasleet who was ponied to the start and had her own handler in the stalls. It paid off when she came from off the pace to edge out America Queen, who was backed into 9-2 on the day, by a neck under Marco Ghiani.

Unlike some of her 11 rivals, Azleet holds a Betfred 1,000 Guineas entry and was cut to 25-1 (from 100) for the race on May 3. She will be a first runner for the Hamilton Road operator in a Newmarket Classic.

Williams said: "We were hopeful coming here as she had been working well, but we didn't know if she would definitely get the trip as she's very fast. She was given a special ride by Marco as she was a little keen at halfway but came home strong.

"We'll roll the dice in the 1,000 Guineas after that and it's a special time for me to have a first runner in a Newmarket Classic."



Azleet ran seven times as a juvenile but has still proved a handful in the stalls despite that experience. On her stalls antics, Williams added: "She'd been a bit tricky in the stalls so we ponied her down and had Jake Lansbury [stalls guru] at the start to help as she had been rearing and missing the break. There was a bit of that today but she was good in the finish."

The winner was bred by former trainer Mark Tompkins at Dullingham and he said: "We came here thinking if she finished in the first three it would be a dream but to win it is unbelievable. I'm so pleased for myself and my friend David Noblett."

America Queen was one of five fillies sent off between 4-1 and 5-1 in a tight betting heat, and she was only edged out late under a positive ride. A different Classic is on the agenda for the runner-up.

Mark Tompkins and Stuart Williams are all smiles alongside Nell Gwyn winner Azleet Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Her trainer Richard Hughes said: "I felt she stayed seven [furlongs] well there as she came back a bit and was up in the van all the way.

"It was a real tough, hard run. She will go to France now [for the French 1,000 Guineas], and if they go slow, which they normally do, and she gets a good draw, it should suit.

"It's a gruelling mile here, and I have another filly for the 1,000 Guineas in Rose Ghaiyyath, who we like a lot.

"If there is any chance of this filly getting a mile it will be in France. She's easy as she relaxes. She has run a blinder and is a pleasure to train. She does nothing flashy but she tries like hell, and you can’t ask for any more.”

Charlie Appleby, trainer of the third Act Of Kindness, said: "We didn't think she was a Guineas filly which is why we didn't put her in it. However, she wants a mile and we'll look at the Michael Seely Stakes at York."

'Her connections have every right to dream' - pedigree analysis

By Tom Peacock, bloodstock features writer

It is hard to find any more reason for Azleet winning the 1,000 Guineas than there would have been in making the case for her landing the Nell Gwyn.

A filly who had run at no further than six furlongs before this trial is all speed on pedigree, out of a Bahamian Bounty mare that her joint-breeder Mark Tompkins had trained initially over longer distances but ended up being a seven-furlong 0-70 type handicapper.

While a few of Azleet's siblings have stayed extended trips, this was because of the stamina influences of sires used by Tompkins and his collaborator David Noblett including the likes of Champs Elysees and Mount Nelson.

Azleet is quite a departure as she's a daughter of sprinter Tasleet. A top-performer at six furlongs and close relative to the speedball Battaash, he was responsible for another champion sprinter, Bradsell, in his first crop.

However, Tasleet was not in favour for long and was exiled to stud in India after only two waves of his runners had hit the track.

While appearing illogical on evidence, it still feels foolish to disregard Azleet altogether. Once in a while, through examples such as Speciosa, Attraction and Billesdon Brook, the Guineas delivers a bit of a fairytale story and this filly would be no different.

Azleet is practically an endangered species in representing small British owner-breeders and her trainer, Stuart Williams, is criminally under-appreciated.

She won nicely despite giving ground away and her connections have every right to dream.

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