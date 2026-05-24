Aventure en route for Group 1s - and perhaps the Curragh - after repeat Corrida success

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Maxime Guyon may have made it look a little too easy with a couple of extravagant glances over his shoulder, but there was no mistaking the authority with which Aventure beat Sunly in a high-class renewal of the Group 2 Prix Corrida.

"She ran well in the Ganay when there was no great pace on and didn't quite get the gap when she needed it, although we were up against the exceptional Daryz, who is certainly the best horse we've seen in recent years," said trainer Christophe Ferland.

"The Wertheimers have shown over the years they're very sporting owners and decided to go again with her this year, so I hope she can continue to repay them.

"Her next race will be either the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud or Pretty Polly. Everyone within the team will have their say. My preference would be Ireland. She loves a good pace to run at and in those conditions she has a real turn of foot."

Seagulls Flying

Seagulls Eleven built on a fine return to action at Saint-Cloud when overwhelming his field in the Listed Prix de Montretout, opening up a host of possibilities for Hugo Palmer.

"I think small fields and a turning track are quite important to him, which is why he doesn’t have a Royal Ascot entry," said the trainer.

"He does have an entry in the Group 3 at Chantilly on Diane weekend [Prix Bertrand du Breuil], but three trips across the Channel in short order might be quite tough. We’ll just have to see how he comes back from this.

Seagulls Eleven and Christophe Soumillon return after the Listed Prix Montretout

"I think the Summer Mile at Ascot – which is on the round track and often has a small field – might suit him. I'll put him in the Sussex Stakes, which is going to be a very strong race, but I expect it to be a small field. He’s won at Goodwood and it’s worth a lot of money, while the Celebration Mile often has a small field too.

"He could come back for the Moulin because he’s shown he likes the track, and he goes on any ground."

Palmer added: "I’ve just said to the owners I think that was potentially a career best. What was nice is that through his career he's been quite a ‘silly’ horse, but he seems to have grown up.

"Christophe [Soumillon] said he was so mature and concentrated on the job in hand, rather than being a goof, which was lovely."

Ascot a possibility for Arc entry Varandir

Varandir and Mickael Barzalona after winning the Prix Hocquart Credit: Racing Post/Burton

The Aga Khan Studs and Francis Graffard continue to harvest Group prizes and Varandir added his name to a growing list of three-year-olds who have excelled this spring in the emerald green when coming from an unpromising position to win the Prix Hocquart going away.

Varandir was one of six entries for the Arc made by the owners last week, and was cut to 25-1 (from 33) by Coral.

The son of Zarak is entered in the Group 1 Cygames Grand Prix de Paris on July 14, while consideration will also be given to the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, a race won by a certain Calandagan in 2024.

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