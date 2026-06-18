Aussie sensation Zac Lloyd 'thrown a bone' by Billy Loughnane as he celebrates his first Royal Ascot winner

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Australian riding sensation Zac Lloyd advertised his star potential on the international stage with a first Royal Ascot winner aboard Moonfall.

Lloyd, who has been riding in Britain since the start of the month in preparation for the royal meeting, made the most of a favourable high draw on the 13-2 shot to come home three-quarters of a length clear of Outback Heat in a finish dominated by those on the near rail.

The 22-year-old was lured over by trainer George Boughey and repaid the faith shown in him by winning for the trainer in the Bow Echo silks of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid.

"It's unreal – to ride a winner here is very special," said Lloyd. "Everyone kept telling me that if you think you're going well, wait another five seconds, and that's all I was thinking about. I enjoyed that because he was holding off the others quite comfortably."

Lloyd is a multiple Group 1 winner at home and boosted his growing reputation when landing the Golden Slipper, the world’s richest two-year-old race, in March. He is the son of Jeff Lloyd, who was born in Britain and enjoyed a hugely successful international riding career.

Zac Lloyd: son of former jockey Jeff Lloyd Credit: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

"I was asked to come over here by George Boughey," Lloyd explained. "Billy Loughnane is an absolute star and I was under no illusions I was going to take his rides, but I can ride light, which helps.

"I’m good friends with Billy and when he came over to Australia I looked after him. He probably could have ridden this horse, but he wanted to throw me a bone, so I owe him a bit.

"He was probably my only bullet of the week and I'm very happy to have got the job done. I wanted to come here, not expecting a winner but hoping to make connections. Next year, if I come back, it will grow and then the year after."

Boughey praised Lloyd for his role in the success with Moonfall, who was thought good enough to contest the Group 2 Superlative Stakes last season and had been gelded for his three-year-old campaign.

Moonfall (right) wins the Britannia Stakes under Zac Lloyd Credit: Getty Images for Ascot racecourse

"He's a beautiful rider," the trainer said. "He's been riding out quite a lot and we were very keen to get him over as he's taking Australia by storm. It's great to give him his first Royal Ascot winner.

"We thought the horse had a bit in hand and it's nice he's been able to pull it off. He was one we were pretty hopeful for this week and when we got the high draw, it all fell into place."

Lloyd had to give back some of the winning prize-money after he was fined £140 by the stewards for not ensuring his helmet was correctly fastened at all times while mounted.

Read more Royal Ascot reports:

Aidan O'Brien secures 100th Royal Ascot winner as Scandinavia battles to Gold Cup success

'A plan well executed' for Fozzy Stack as Nola Soul provides trainer with Royal Ascot breakthrough

'Blimey, she's got a big engine' - brilliant Earth Shot brings relief for James Doyle

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