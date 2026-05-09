'At least we've ended the week on a high!' - Ascot on the agenda after Royal Velvet strikes on Group-race debut

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Royal Velvet may have been considered a 70-rated handicapper less than two years ago but she has now established herself as a bona fide Group winner after powering home to land the Chartwell Fillies' Stakes.

The five-year-old mare rose through the ranks last season for William Knight and owner-breeder Susie Hartley and after a successful return to action at Newmarket last month, she took the step up to Group company with ease when seeing off La Brodeuse to win by three-quarters of a length.

"She's been an absolute star," said Knight. "Who would think when she was running in a 0-68 at Yarmouth we'd be here winning a Group 3 today, it's brilliant.

"Last year we started talking about Group races but the season ran out and we thought we'd wait. The stars have slightly aligned as the weather's been nice and we got fast ground, which she likes, so it was the perfect opportunity."

After proving her credentials at Pattern level, Knight is already dreaming of bigger things this summer, with a potential trip to Royal Ascot on the horizon for the winning favourite.

"We'll consider the Group 2 at Ascot [the Duke of Cambridge Stakes] but she'd have to go up to a mile," he said. "It's just unfortunate there's not a race over seven furlongs for her there.

"It's been a really great week, we've had two winners and two seconds, so they've hit the ground running this season. It's annoying some of those seconds didn't win, but at least we ended the week on a high here."

Sweet success

There are few better yards for an apprentice to be attached to than Jonathan Portman's this spring and Olivia Tubb benefited from the association with a ready success on Sweet Reward .

The nine-year-old was backed into 9-4 favourite minutes before the off and he rewarded punters' faith with a four-and-a-quarter-length success over Salamanca City, providing Portman with his sixth winner in the last fortnight.

Sweet Reward makes all to land the 1m2f handicap under Olivia Tubb Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We've got quite a few old boys in the yard, Jonny looks after them and as you can see they still love it when they get to his age," Tubb said.

"We knew a mile was too short for him before he ran last time, but he was back to his trip today and he's well handicapped on last season’s form, so it's nice to see him back in front. Morale's high in the yard and it's great the horses are well."

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