Aspire To Glory keeps Newmarket trainer Alice Haynes on a roll from new yard

Alice Haynes celebrated her fourth winner in as many days from her new base at Machell Place Stables in Newmarket when Aspire To Glory swept to success under Tommie Jakes in the 7f handicap.

In common with the rest of the Haynes team, the 9-4 favourite made the short journey from Cadland Cottage Stables a week ago to the new premises, which were leased to Kevin Philippart de Foy until January 1.

Also enjoying a run of success are Aspire To Glory's owners the Coral Racing Club, who could not buy a winner in their first year but have now enjoyed five since October.

Coral spokesman Dave Stevens said: “Full credit for this must go to Alice and her team as Aspire To Glory kept getting beaten last year but they told us to keep the faith and they were right.

"Tommie Jakes obviously gets on very well with the horse and he got a great run through, just as he did when winning for us at Kempton last time.”

Of the club’s tribulations, he added: “We thought someone had broken a mirror or something as we had no luck and no winners in the first year. Thankfully West End Boy got us off the mark at Wincanton in October and I think that's our fifth winner now.

"We have 11 or 12 in training and 160,000 in our racing club, so hopefully we can keep the momentum rolling – just like Aspire To Glory has done today.”

