Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:35 Fairyhouse

Ashroe Diamond breezes to Grade 1 Fairyhouse win under cool Paul Townend

Play14 ran
14:35 Fairyhouse2m 4½f Hurdle, Grade 1 Novice
Distance: 2m 4½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Ashroe Diamond
    fav2/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    16Whatcouldhavebeen
    66/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    12Pink In The Park
    80/1

Favourite Ashroe Diamond breezed to a first Grade 1 success in the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle, with Paul Townend delivering a confident ride to reel in the front-running Whatcouldhavebeen.

The outsider had a huge advantage turning in, but Townend was patient up the home straight and delivered his challenge approaching the final hurdle. The Willie Mullins-trained runner found plenty to record a comprehensive victory.

She was sent off at odds of 2-1 having ran well behind Marine Nationale and Facile Vega at the top level earlier in the season. Blue Blood Racing Club's mare also missed out on a run at the Cheltenham Festival.

Betfair Sportsbook trimmed Ashroe Diamond to 5-1 for next year's Mares' Hurdle at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, a market topped by her Triumph Hurdle-winning stablemate Lossiemouth.

The victory is a seventh in the race for Mullins, who has previously won the contest with the likes of Annie Power, Laurina and Brandy Love.

Whatcouldhavebeen was outrunning odds of 66-1 for Jarlath Fahey, with 80-1 shot Pink In The Park finishing third.

Read this next:

Demotions, beaten favourites and a 999-1 in-running winner on eventful afternoon  

Front runner promotional image

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 9 April 2023Last updated 15:20, 9 April 2023
icon
14:35 FairyhousePlay
Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)14 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Ashroe Diamond
    fav2/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    16Whatcouldhavebeen
    66/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    12Pink In The Park
    80/1
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports