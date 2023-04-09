Ashroe Diamond breezes to Grade 1 Fairyhouse win under cool Paul Townend

Favourite Ashroe Diamond breezed to a first Grade 1 success in the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle, with Paul Townend delivering a confident ride to reel in the front-running Whatcouldhavebeen.

The outsider had a huge advantage turning in, but Townend was patient up the home straight and delivered his challenge approaching the final hurdle. The Willie Mullins-trained runner found plenty to record a comprehensive victory.

She was sent off at odds of 2-1 having ran well behind Marine Nationale and Facile Vega at the top level earlier in the season. Blue Blood Racing Club's mare also missed out on a run at the Cheltenham Festival.

Betfair Sportsbook trimmed Ashroe Diamond to 5-1 for next year's Mares' Hurdle at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, a market topped by her Triumph Hurdle-winning stablemate Lossiemouth.

The victory is a seventh in the race for Mullins, who has previously won the contest with the likes of Annie Power, Laurina and Brandy Love.

Whatcouldhavebeen was outrunning odds of 66-1 for Jarlath Fahey, with 80-1 shot Pink In The Park finishing third.

