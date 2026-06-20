Seamie Heffernan bounces back from non-trier ban with Jersey success - but there could be further punishment to come

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Less than 24 hours after being handed a 14-day ban, Seamie Heffernan was back in the spotlight when Thesecretadversary gave him a second Royal Ascot winner of the week in the Jersey Stakes.

Heffernan, 53, had enjoyed success aboard Nola Soul in the Chesham Stakes on Thursday before being found to have failed to obtain the best possible placing on the Tony Martin-trained Eben Zaabeel, who finished third at 16-1 in Friday's 1m4½f handicap at Limerick.

Any disappointment was short-lived as Heffernan guided the Fozzy Stack-trained Thesecretadversary – who had finished in midfield in the 2,000 Guineas at both Newmarket and the Curragh – to fend off the challenge of 50-1 shot Take Charge Star and win by a neck at odds of 20-1.

"I'm not riding any worse than I was 20 years ago," Heffernan said. "I love it.

"He should have been placed in two Classics, but he's probably a six-furlong horse. He's got a lot of pace and a good attitude. We thought he was a mile-and-a-quarter horse, but with every run he gets quicker, so there's a big chance there's more speed than stamina."

There could be another twist in Heffernan's week as he appeared to use his whip more than the permitted level of six strikes. The whip review committee will meet on Tuesday.

It was a second Royal Ascot winner from just two runners at the meeting for Stack, who said he was not shocked by the success.

He said: "He put in a huge performance in two Classics when things didn't go his way, and with a 3lb penalty it wasn't a surprise. I was surprised by how much he drifted.

"Ninety per cent of the horses here are good horses; they just need some luck on the day. It's lovely to get one winner, and two is just unbelievable."

Double Rush sets up Group 1 tilt with Wokingham win

Andrew Balding was delighted to win the Wokingham Stakes with Double Rush , a smart sprinter who had been earmarked as Gewan's lead horse.

Double Rush and Shane Foley after winning the Wokingham Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Owned by Ace Stud, the four-year-old colt was moved from the yard of Charlie Hills to Balding for this season in the hope of accompanying Dewhurst winner Gewan on the gallops. Sadly the owner's Classic hopeful died following an accident at home in April.

Double Rush looks to be a fine sprinter in his own right, having backed up a pair of Newmarket wins for his new trainer with a thrilling success in this famous handicap under Shane Foley. He scored by a head from Completely Random, ensuring the jockey's sole ride at the royal meeting was a winning one.

The trainer said: "He was with Charlie Hills last year and was moved with the intention of helping as a lead horse for Gewan. Unfortunately, to share the experience we had with Gewan, which was one of the worst experiences I've ever had, and then to have the joy of today is amazing with Ace Stud, who are wonderful owners.

"I felt sorry for Charlie, but he was the first to congratulate me. They did a great job developing him and we're lucky to have him this year.

"I was very comfortable watching. I thought Shane had everything measured, and he thought the horse had slightly stopped in front, but it was an excellent performance."

The four-year-old colt is available at 12-1 for the July Cup and Balding is quietly confident he can make the step up to Group 1 company.

"We put him in the July Cup and he likes Newmarket," he added. "If he's in good form, we'll go straight there. It's been very obvious since he arrived that he was too good to be a lead horse."

McDonald scores on 'magical' Lost Boys

James McDonald bounced back from the disappointment of a narrowly beaten third on Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes favourite Joliestar to score aboard Lost Boys in the Golden Gates Stakes.

Owned by Wathnan, Lost Boys maintained his unbeaten record as a three-year-old when overcoming traffic problems under a smart ride from McDonald, who found daylight between Amadeus Mozart and Evanesco before going on to win by half a length.

Lost Boys (James McDonald) wins the Golden Gates Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

This victory capped a strong week for Wathnan, who enjoyed four winners at the meeting and look to have a particularly smart prospect on their hands in the David Menuisier-trained colt.

"The first couple of furlongs, I thought, gosh, but what a horse he is," Menuisier said. "He's improving all the time and that was mightily impressive. This horse is magical and he could go a long way.

"It means the world to have a Royal Ascot winner and I'm delighted for Wathnan, who have bagged the right horse and the right trainer! I'm over the moon."

Moore moves to 99 on Illinois

Ryan Moore closed the week on 99 Royal Ascot winners after Illinois justified 7-4 favouritism in the Queen Alexandra Stakes.

The five-year-old, who has kept the best company throughout his career, put a well-beaten pacemaking effort in the Coronation Cup behind him to provide Moore with his sole winner on the final day of the meeting.

Turning for home, the Aidan O'Brien-trained runner powered to the front but he had to stay on bravely to fend off the persistent challenge of French Master on the outside.

"When you win, it's great," Moore said. "When you lose, it hurts. I was on the wrong end of a few photos today, but that's just how it goes."

Read more of our reports from the final day of Royal Ascot:

'This fellow is the next level' - Clive Cox has a proper one on his hands as Orthodox powers clear in the Norfolk

'He was pretty shook up after York' - Almeraq back from horror fall to conquer the world at 25-1 in Jubilee thriller

'I hoped it would click' - Oisin Murphy ends frustrating week on a high with Hardwicke glory on 'legend' Giavellotto

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