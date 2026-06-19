Dropped overgirth causes drama as Mexican jockey weighs in light before brilliant US raider is declared the winner in finale

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Juan Hernandez dramatically weighed in light after Bacio blitzed his Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes rivals, before it turned out his overgirth had simply dropped while unsaddling his tack.

Trained by Wesley Ward, Bacio had never finished outside the top two and took control soon after breaking from the stalls, going on to win by three and three-quarter lengths from 40-1 chance Sandal's Song in second.

Hernandez subsequently weighed in light and the clerk of the scales objected to the result, but during the stewards' inquiry it was established that he had dropped the overgirth from his tack after unsaddling in the winner's enclosure.

When the girth was added back, Hernandez's weight was found to be correct and the result stood.

The Mexican rider, who has ridden 3,000-plus winners, said: "This is amazing and really exciting. He won the race out of the gate. He was so sharp.

"This means a lot. I work really hard for my family back in Mexico and thanks to Wesley Ward and the owners for giving me the opportunity. This is a dream come true. To be at Royal Ascot and have a winner here is incredible."

His trainer had no doubt that Bacio, who was available at 10-1 on Friday morning before being backed into 3-1 favouritism by the off, would show his best on his first start outside the United States.

"To not come last year and now have a winner is wonderful," Ward said. "I did expect it to be dominant and I'm so confident with this horse. Now we're going to step him up into tougher stuff. He's a beautiful horse who almost had an unblemished record."

Opportunity wins the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Opportunity knocks King and Queen

Opportunity denied the King and Queen's runner Warrant Holder with a late surge to land the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes for William Haggas and Wathnan Racing.

When the four-year-old was drawn in stall one, Wathnan's retained rider James Doyle decided to switch from him and ride Hopewell Rock, who was drawn in the more favourable stall eight. However, it proved the wrong decision, with James McDonald landing the spoils on the 6-1 shot.

The winning trainer said: "Everyone here wants Their Majesties to have a winner and we're sorry to ruin it, but we're delighted to have a winner ourselves."

Sam Haggas (left) with his parents Maureen and William Haggas after Opportunity's win Credit: Edward Whitaker

The 475,000gns yearling purchase won on his seasonal debut last year before finishing midfield in the Cocked Hat Stakes and last in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"This time last year, he behaved appallingly here," Haggas said. "He was too free, he was a mess and ran awful. I said before that a patient trainer needs patient owners. We put him away, and we gelded him, and he's come back a different horse.

"He just needs nourishment, not punishment. He should have won first time out at Ascot, but he got stuck behind one, and then he won at Carlisle.

"He received the most magnificent ride because you can't win from stall one, and James got him into a good position. The horse was relaxed and breathing properly, then he ducked up the inside, and the rest is history."

The Sandringham Stakes is won by Green Carrera and Mickael Barzalona Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Barzalona brilliance again

Mickael Barzalona ended a decade-long wait for his second Royal Ascot winner when steering Green Carrera to victory in the Sandringham Stakes.

The French jockey smartly stuck to the stands' side rail from stall 30, and that astute move enabled the three-year-old filly to outrun her 8-1 odds and hand trainer Joseph O'Brien his fifth winner of this year's meeting.

He said: "It's very hard to catch some good rides and, when the opportunity comes, it's always good to have the support. It's hard to come from France and be competitive, so I'm glad to be here.

"When I got her to the front, I didn't know no one was going to go with me on the left side, but it looks like I went on my own. She picked up very nicely."

Causeway (Ryan Moore) wins the King Edward VII Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Causeway cracks Amo

Amo Racing narrowly missed out on their first winner of the week when Causeway thrillingly denied Ancient Egypt in the King Edward VII Stakes.

Locked in a battle throughout the final two furlongs, Causeway dug deep to prevail by a neck under Ryan Moore.

"He did what he had to do," Moore said. "I just had to try to keep him interested. Every time I asked him, he kept finding a little more and a little more, and just did enough. There'll be more in the tank, I hope."

Read more:

Ryan Moore gets it right despite all going wrong as Precise sweeps to victory in the Coronation Stakes

'This is the best horse I've ever had' - Venetian Sun shines as the sprinting queen with a battling win in Commonwealth Cup

Awesome Libertango leaves Sun Goddess in the shade to keep up Boughey and Loughnane's brilliant Royal Ascot

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