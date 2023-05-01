'As a trainer I'm thrilled, but as an owner I'm gutted' - mixed emotions for Tuer after Swinging Eddie's win

Grant Tuer admitted to having mixed feelings following the 7½f handicap despite seeing Swinging Eddie take the victory.

The seven-year-old was on the right side of a photo-finish as stablemate One Hart, who is also owned by Tuer, narrowly missed out.

Tuer said: "As a trainer I'm thrilled, but as an owner I'm gutted!

"They both ran really well and I assumed one would get a good draw and the other would get a bad one. That trip is difficult from a wide draw and Swinging Eddie was worse off, but he still came and chinned me.

"I was hoping One Hart would do what he did and I thought Swinging Eddie would struggle from his draw to get into a decent position, but he was sitting back and travelling well when turning for home. I'm thrilled for the owners but gutted for myself."

Tuer enjoyed his most successful year in terms of prize-money in 2022 and has been pleased with how this year has started.

He added: "It's been a steady start to the turf — I think that was our first winner — but we have a lot of runners to get out now.

"We've had a good time on the all-weather, but we need the ground to dry up on the turf and we'll start firing them out."

Double delight

Joint-trainers Mick and David Easterby teamed up with Joanna Mason to land a 56-1 double, headlined by Jazz Samba winning the 7½f fillies' handicap. Mason also steered Miss Brazen to success in the 5f handicap.

Striking late

The Tom Dascombe-trained Nellie Leylax left it late to complete a winning debut in the opening £30,000 5f maiden stakes.

