Arrest slashed to 7-1 for St Leger after storming back to his best under Frankie Dettori in Geoffrey Freer

Arrest strengthened his credentials for the Betfred St Leger in fine style with an authoritative success in the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes under Frankie Dettori.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt, who was sent off favourite for the Derby in June but could only finish tenth behind Auguste Rodin, flourished in his first start over a staying trip to strike by a length and a half from Ching Shih.

"He's ground-dependent and is much better with a bit of cut," said Dettori. "This was a good confidence boost. Epsom didn't really work out, the track was too difficult for him, but this fella can gallop and the more rain the better for him."

Arrest was cut to 7-1 (from 12) for the St Leger with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook, with Dettori now left to choose between the Juddmonte colt and St Leger ante-post favourite Gregory, who runs in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York on Wednesday.

"I suspect he'll go to the Leger now," the jockey added. "We've got Gregory in the Voltigeur as well, so we'll see how the pair compare, get the Leger out the way and then we'll see [about the Arc]."

The victory made Dettori the winningmost jockey in the Group 3 contest in his sole ride of the day, putting him one clear of Lester Piggott and Pat Eddery with five wins after last scoring in 2009 with Kite Wood.

