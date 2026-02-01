Free Bets
Reports
premium
Are you watching, Elon Musk? Michael O'Leary could well have this year's Champion Hurdle winner
'She'll run in the Champion Hurdle, but, remember, she didn't run well in it last year so she has it all to do'
Michael and Eddie O'Leary (right) are all smiles after Brighterdaysahead's Irish Champion Hurdle triumphCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
5 ran
15:20 LeopardstownHurdle Turf, Grade 1
Distance: 2mClass:
- 1st5Brighterdaysahead11/4
- 2nd6Lossiemouthfav4/6
- 3rd4Poniros33/1
Elon Musk would have a better chance of buying Ryanair than he does of getting shares in Brighterdaysahead.
It's been some fortnight for Michael O'Leary. The Ryanair boss came off best in his well-publicised tiff with Musk, with shares surging in the airline in the aftermath of the spat, and now he has won an argument with Lossiemouth, too.
That hasn't happened too often over the last few years. Indeed, it was only the second time she has been beaten in Ireland when she has stood up.
- Kempton: Aamilah Aswat makes history as the first black female jump jockey to ride a winner in Britain
- Southwell: 'I met James in a bar at Cheltenham' - chance encounter leads to dream start for new owner
- 'This is a proper horse now' - Romeo Coolio digs deep to strike in dramatic Irish Arkle but question hangs over Cheltenham plans
- Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh and JP McManus with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory
- Juvenile Hurdle: 'He could be anything' - Narciso Has strengthens Cheltenham Festival claims as Mark Walsh continues fine form at Dublin Racing Festival
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £30 free bets from Paddy Power
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this February
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
