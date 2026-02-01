Are you watching, Elon Musk? Michael O'Leary could well have this year's Champion Hurdle winner

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Elon Musk would have a better chance of buying Ryanair than he does of getting shares in Brighterdaysahead.

It's been some fortnight for Michael O'Leary. The Ryanair boss came off best in his well-publicised tiff with Musk, with shares surging in the airline in the aftermath of the spat, and now he has won an argument with Lossiemouth, too.

That hasn't happened too often over the last few years. Indeed, it was only the second time she has been beaten in Ireland when she has stood up.