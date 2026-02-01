Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportsyesterday
15:20 Leopardstown
premium

Are you watching, Elon Musk? Michael O'Leary could well have this year's Champion Hurdle winner

'She'll run in the Champion Hurdle, but, remember, she didn't run well in it last year so she has it all to do'

Brighterdaysahead and Jack Kennedy after winning the Irish Champion Hurdle
Michael and Eddie O'Leary (right) are all smiles after Brighterdaysahead's Irish Champion Hurdle triumphCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play5 ran
15:20 LeopardstownHurdle Turf, Grade 1
Distance: 2mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Brighterdaysahead
    11/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Lossiemouth
    fav4/6
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Poniros
    33/1
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Elon Musk would have a better chance of buying Ryanair than he does of getting shares in Brighterdaysahead.

It's been some fortnight for Michael O'Leary. The Ryanair boss came off best in his well-publicised tiff with Musk, with shares surging in the airline in the aftermath of the spat, and now he has won an argument with Lossiemouth, too. 

That hasn't happened too often over the last few years. Indeed, it was only the second time she has been beaten in Ireland when she has stood up. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

15:20 LeopardstownPlay
Timeless Sash Windows Irish Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Brighterdaysahead
    11/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Lossiemouth
    fav4/6
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Poniros
    33/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers