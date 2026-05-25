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Reportstoday
13:00 Huntingdon

‘Are we lucky or are we unlucky?’ - outsider Uncle Al delivers trainer Jessica Bedi her first winner since December

Jessica Bedi: enjoyed her first double at Perth on Monday
Jessica Bedi: off the cold listCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play4 ran
13:00 HuntingdonChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m7½fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Uncle Al
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Cloudy Wednesday
    fav11/10
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Slaney Opera
    11/4
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Outsider Uncle Al landed the 2m7½f handicap chase to give trainer Jessica Bedi her first winner since December.

The North Yorkshire-based trainer had sent out 52 runners since her last victory at Catterick, but Uncle Al ended the sequence when bouncing back to form after two disappointing runs.

Sent off at 14-1, the seven-year-old came from last to first under Paul O’Brien, who delivered a patient ride before snatching victory from the 11-10 favourite Cloudy Wednesday after the last.

Bedi said: "We've had him for a few years and I've ended up purchasing him myself as The Racing Club syndicate didn't have enough people in for him anymore. We're really happy with that.

"We're still learning with him but everything's fallen right for him on the day, and while he definitely needed the step-up in trip, the ground's the main thing for him."

The trainer has had 13 runners place since her last victory and is hoping Uncle Al's win is a sign of good things to come. 

She added: "We were laughing at one point as we had so many placings, but not a winner. It was very frustrating. 

"You're sitting there, and people are saying 'oh, you've been so unlucky'. Are we lucky or are we unlucky? Are they running really well because of their grades or are we unlucky because one's just better than them?

"We've had a good few Flat runners, a few better horses coming into the yard and we're just sort of finding our feet because we've just expanded numbers."

Read more:

'You can put a line completely through it, don't worry about that run at all' - Aidan O'Brien explains Minnie Hauk blowout 

Derby picture grows clearer after Aidan O'Brien trims Prix du Jockey Club team 

The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin 

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13:00 HuntingdonPlay
Get Best Odds With Oddschecker Handicap Chase4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Uncle Al
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Cloudy Wednesday
    fav11/10
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Slaney Opera
    11/4
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