Apprentice Harry Vigors continues strong start to the year with success on 'yard legend'

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Apprentice Harry Vigors continued his good form in 2026 when partnering Dyrholaey to victory in the 6f handicap.

Vigors, the son of Charlie Vigors, who runs Hillwood Stud, had one winner from three rides in his first year in the saddle in 2025, but has quickly found his feet in the weighing room and brought up win number 11 for 2026 when Dyrholaey got the better of Hoodie Hoo by a length and a half.

Trained by Archie Watson, the five-year-old was registering a sixth win from 16 starts, and Vigors was delighted to secure the ride for a second time, having ridden him to third at Wolverhampton this month.

Vigors said: "It's great to get his head in front because he's been a bit of a yard legend. He's been there for a while, and I'm grateful to Mr Watson for trusting me and for letting me ride him. He's been very consistent over the years and it's great to be riding horses like him."

Vigors is based with Watson, but in recent weeks has had rides for the likes of Charlie Johnston, Henry Candy and Eve Johnson Houghton.

He added: "Things have been going really well this year. I'm riding for lots of new trainers and connections, and I can't thank them enough for their continued support. I want to make the most of every opportunity I get."

Five from five

Henry Callan made it five winners from five rides at the track when partnering 5-2 favourite No Knee Never to victory in the mile amateur jockeys' handicap.

The James Owen-trained five-year-old's victory was Callan's fifth winner from eight rides this year.

Behold Behike

Behike , a 500,000gns purchase as a yearling by Al Shaqab Racing and Amo Racing, built on a promising third behind Raaheeb on his debut in September when winning the 6f maiden by seven lengths for jockey David Egan and trainer George Scott.

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