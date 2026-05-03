'Anti-social' Jancis goes it alone to spring Dahlia Stakes shock for Willie McCreery and Sean Levey

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There can be few better places to ply your trade if you are an anti-social horse than the Rowley Mile.

At its maximum, the straight track at Newmarket's Classic track is 56 metres from side to side. While she did not quite have the whole yardage to play with, there was plenty for Jancis to strut her stuff in without concern that anyone else was getting too close.

With Falakeyah attempting to emulate her bullet-from-a-gun display from last year's Pretty Polly Stakes in the Group 2 Betfred Dahlia Stakes, the race set up perfectly for Jancis to come through late to pounce under Sean Levey for trainer Willie McCreery.

"Willie did say that she can get claustrophobic, she's an anti-social type, and she doesn't like coming through horses," said Levey. "So the fact they raced down the middle meant I could keep her away from the other horses and bring her through with a challenge.

"It was a surprise in that she had something to find on form with a few of them, but she did tick a few boxes. She was always going to like the ground – I was pleased the rain didn't come – and she was proven at the trip. The injection of pace from the beginning really helped her as well."

A Group 1 victory is now the aim, according to McCreery, who trains Jancis for Chilean owner-breeder Arturo Cousino.

McCreery said: "Sean gave her a lovely, patient ride, so the plan worked today. I'm delighted for Sean and I'm delighted for the owner, who's watching from Chile.

"After winning a Group 2 today, the aim would be to get a Group 1 now. We'll go to Royal Ascot. Arturo will be over for Ascot and he's a longstanding owner – those colours have been in his family for more than 90 years."

Jennifer Jane makes all to win the Pretty Polly Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Considerations for Johnston

Charlie Johnston felt he had little option but to play things safe when it came to early season targets for Jennifer Jane , so indifferent her winter had been.

However, after the filly made all to win the Listed Oliver Brown Pretty Polly Stakes in the colours of Russell Trew and Townbraccan, Johnston said he had plenty to think about.

Johnston said: "We were struggling with her as she didn't winter well and wasn't eating great until the last few weeks, so apart from the Irish 1,000 Guineas, I wasn't too ambitious with her entries. It's a nice problem to have now, thinking where to go.

"Initially, the plan was to go for the Michael Seely at York in a couple of weeks, but when I saw the entries for this on Monday I thought I had to put her in.

"She's clearly stayed it well and quite where we go now, I've no idea. On pedigree, she shouldn't get this trip, but she's improved physically from two to three. I don’t think I'll be going back in trip with her now after that anyway."

He added: "I wasn't certain that the step up in trip would suit and it's a bit like with [Newmarket Stakes winner] Ancient Egypt – you've got to be adaptable and think on your feet."

Johnston concluded the card as he started it when Evanesco claimed the 1m2f handicap. It was the second win of the afternoon for Amo Racing after they landed the 5f novice with Napa , trained by Kevin Philippart De Foy.

Read more:

Aidan O'Brien claims eighth 1,000 Guineas win as 'monster of a filly' True Love proves too good under Wayne Lordan

Normal service resumed as Joseph O'Brien immediately makes his mark in first race of the season at Sligo

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.