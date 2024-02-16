Another double for Harry Cobden as he noses ahead of Sean Bowen in jockeys' title race

Today's Offers 8 All offers

A double for Harry Cobden saw him nose one winner ahead of the absent Sean Bowen in the jockeys' championship after he was successful on two odds-on favourites, including Westerninthepark in the 2m4f novice hurdle.

Cobden, who now has 124 winners to Bowen's 123, was registering a first winner in four days on the four-length scorer, who was the pick of his five rides at the track beforehand and obliged in handsome fashion, looking like a chaser in the making.

After scoring aboard the 8-13 shot, Cobden had to wait until the last of his rides to double up, when 4-9 favourite Farland came from nowhere to run down 80-1 chance Jack Out Of Reach in the bumper.

The jockey said: "I don't know where Sean is – perhaps he's having a spa day or something. It was nice to get two on the board and hopefully this sets me up for some nice rides on Saturday.

"Farland was almost unrideable in the bumper, but he got there in the end. He has so much ability, he just needs to behave himself."

Quinn at the double

Caoilin Quinn also rode two winners on the card, which he completed when 7-5 favourite Invincible Nao made all in the 2m5f handicap chase.

The 3lb claimer got warm applause from the crowd when keeping his silks cleanest to score by 14 lengths for his boss Gary Moore.

He said: "I couldn't believe how well he was travelling and he was the ideal horse for a track like this."

Quinn had earlier moved to 21 winners for the season after landing the opening selling hurdle aboard Mi Sueno .

The book The Fakenham Favourite was being launched at the track, so it was coincidental that the trainer of former 11-time course winner Cool Roxy , Alan Blackmore, was in attendance and got involved in the bidding at the subsequent auction for Mi Sueno.

In the end, the 95-year-old had to give best to trainer Paddy Butler, who was forced up to 7,000gns to buy his winner back.

Racing club strike

Trainer Seamus Mullins got in on the act when his racing club scored with Elpologreg, who came from an unlikely position to bag the 2m½f novice handicap chase.

The five-runner field quickly became four when One Last Dance went the wrong side of the rail after the first, while Ferrybridge and Go Fox went off at a good clip with the latter staying there until the last, when he was done by the late swoop of Micheal Nolan on the 17-2 chance.

Mullins said: "We thought going out on to the last circuit that he'd get there as the others went off too fast, but that has to be the ride of the season."

