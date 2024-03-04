Andrew Crook back among the winners after Zara's Universe strikes

Zara's Universe provided trainer Andrew Crook with his first winner in almost a year after she pulled clear of 11-8 favourite One Last Glance to land the 2m handicap chase.

The 5-1 winner was the source of Crook's last success in April 2023 and once more delivered the goods under claimer William Maggs to win by three lengths.

"She won two last year and the handicapper has has given her a chance today, plus we've put that good young kid William on board," Crook told Sky Sports Racing. "To be fair to Brian Hughes, he said to put the headgear on last time he rode her so we brought her down to two miles, put headgear on, and everyone's happy."

Crook, who claimed his biggest victory in the 2003 Scottish Grand National with Ryalux, was scoring with his 20th jumps runner of the season. Crook had gone over a decade without a winner at the track, with his last Southwell success coming on the Flat in 2012 with three-time course winner Bocamix.

Title race

Harry Cobden extended his lead in the jump jockeys' championship after he completed a double on the James Owen-trained Our Pink Lady in the 2m4½f mares' handicap hurdle.

Sean Bowen sought to reduce the deficit when landing the 3m½f handicap chase on Olly Murphy's Here Comes McCoy but Cobden was soon back in the winner's enclosure with hurdling debutant Rickety Bridge , before Our Pink Lady pushed him clear by 12 wins in the title race.

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS24. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.