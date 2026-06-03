Andrew Balding strikes in Italian Derby - days before Item bids for Classic glory at Epsom

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Venetian Prince won the 143rd Derby Italiano for Andrew Balding on Tuesday, the trainer set to saddle the second favourite for Saturday's Epsom classic with Item .

The three-year-old colt had not visited the winner's enclosure since shedding his maiden tag at the second attempt in August and was last seen finishing well beaten in the 2,000 Guineas when fitted with first-time cheekpieces.

However, a step up in trip and a switch to blinkers appeared to bring out the best in the son of St Mark's Basilica, who landed the Group 2 contest at San Siro in Milan, 45 years after Balding's father, Ian, won the race with the Mill Reef colt Glint Of Gold in 1981.

Under Jason Watson, Venetian Prince travelled in midfield among the 16 runners and began to make headway three furlongs from home in the 1m3f contest. He was then hard ridden to reel in the leaders, Salitos and Grand Son Of Dark, before getting up by a neck from the latter, who had got the better of Salitos in the closing stages.

It makes for a fantastic start to the week for the trainer, who will bid to break his duck in the Betfred Derby at Epsom on Saturday with the unbeaten Item, who is second favourite behind Benvenuto Cellini, the colt well fancied to hand trainer Aidan O'Brien a 12th victory in the race.

Item is the second favourite for the Betfred Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Owned by Juddmonte, Item was an impressive winner of the Dante Stakes, recording a Racing Post Rating of 118 after his two-and-a-quarter-length victory at York.

He represents a leading chance for Balding to emulate his father for a second time in the space of a week, with Ian having won the Derby with the much-loved Mill Reef in 1971.

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