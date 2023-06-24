Ancient Wisdom makes his experience count under James Doyle to set up Superlative date

James Doyle took time out from Royal Ascot to renew his association with Ancient Wisdom, who defied a penalty and a fluffed start to land odds of 1-6 in the 7f novice stakes.

The opener on the first Saturday meeting of the season on the July course is usually a well-worn route to the July festival and the Charlie Appleby colt will stick to that path.

The son of Dubawi was a smart winner on his debut for Doyle at Haydock but found the straight track and unique undulations a different challenge when holding off newcomer Never So Brave.

Doyle said: "I had planned to have him up there but he missed the start and I then decided to teach him something. They went no pace, which didn't help, but he found his stride when he hit the rising ground. It was different to Haydock where they went a million miles an hour into the bend."

Ancient Wisdom's stablemate Victory Dance also defied a penalty in the race 12 months ago before being narrowly denied in the Group 2 Superlative Stakes.

The winner remains a 16-1 chance with Paddy Power for next year's 2,000 Guineas and Appleby said: "They didn’t go a great gallop and it turned into a bit of a sprint, but he learned about the conditions of the track. Potentially, we will look towards the Superlative Stakes now, which was always the plan."

Baaeed shoes to fill

Imperial Emperor has big shoes to fill as winner of the mile novice stakes as the three-year-old only contest was won by Baaeed in 2021. The one-time Derby hope completed a double for Appleby and Doyle when making all to outgun Sniper's Eye.

Imperial Emperor and James Doyle after landing the mile novice on the July course

The son of Dubawi was as short as 16-1 for Epsom when meeting with a setback in the spring but could be in for a productive second half of the season on this evidence.

Doyle said: "I had a sit on him last week and he's a lovely horse with a great temperament. Nobody wanted to go on so I popped out in front and he did it nicely."

Sophia strikes for Tuer

North Yorkshire-based Grant Tuer is a rare visitor to the course and he made the trip down the A1 worthwhile when Sophia's Starlight bossed the 6f fillies' handicap. The 7-4 favourite enjoyed a drop back in trip to score tidily under Oliver Stammers.

Tuer said: "I think we've only had a handful of runners here before and it's nice to get a winner. We got the trip wrong for this filly at Chester last time where she tackled seven and a half furlongs."

Eagle swoops

King Eagle made a successful return to his old stamping ground when justifying favouritism in the 1m6f handicap to give Nicky Henderson a rare winner at the track.

King Eagle and Adam Farragher after winning the 1m6f handicap

The four-year-old, who was with Michael Bell, overcame doubts about the ground to score under Adam Farragher. The rider said: "I don't know how I came about the ride but many thanks to connections and it's nice to ride a winner for Mr Henderson."

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.