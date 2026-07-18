An 'extraordinary' Oaks double for Joseph O'Brien but could an even more extraordinary feat be on the cards?

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There was a sense of inevitability about it, for sure. When you're born with a Ballydoyle-shaped spoon in your mouth, handed Owning Hill to train on and celebrate a Melbourne Cup winner at the tender age of 24, the chances are that you are going to have the game by the short and curlies at some stage but, even still, it feels like it is happening a lot sooner than expected.

Joseph O'Brien turned 33 only towards the end of May, yet he is bang on course to break his father's record for winners in a season.

That figure is 152, which was set by Aidan O'Brien in 2018. By this very date in that record-breaking year he was on 72 winners. His son is on 77. This just got interesting.