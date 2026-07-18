Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:25 DoncasterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:25 DoncasterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
16:35 Curragh
premium

An 'extraordinary' Oaks double for Joseph O'Brien but could an even more extraordinary feat be on the cards?

Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings was at the Curragh to witness another sensational day for the trainer

Johanna Walsh and Dylan Browne McMonagle won the Irish Oaks
Johanna Walsh: bolts up under Dylan Browne McMonagle in the Juddmonte Irish OaksCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
16:35 CurraghFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1m4fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Johanna Walsh
    7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Inis Mor
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Sparan Nua
    8/1
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There was a sense of inevitability about it, for sure. When you're born with a Ballydoyle-shaped spoon in your mouth, handed Owning Hill to train on and celebrate a Melbourne Cup winner at the tender age of 24, the chances are that you are going to have the game by the short and curlies at some stage but, even still, it feels like it is happening a lot sooner than expected.

Joseph O'Brien turned 33 only towards the end of May, yet he is bang on course to break his father's record for winners in a season. 

That figure is 152, which was set by Aidan O'Brien in 2018. By this very date in that record-breaking year he was on 72 winners. His son is on 77. This just got interesting. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

16:35 CurraghPlay
Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1) (Fillies)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Johanna Walsh
    7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Inis Mor
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Sparan Nua
    8/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers