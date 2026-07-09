An Ascot Gold Cup contender emerges, exciting Ballydoyle juveniles have their form franked and a well-handicapped royal runner

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Fairyhouse

Joseph O'Brien continued his excellent recent form with a double on the card, notching the 6f maiden with Nail House after taking the opening 1m2f claiming contest with Pass The Buck .

The Stanerra Stakes was the feature race on the card, and the 1m6f Group 3 produced an encouraging performance from Goodie Two Shoes .

She looks to be building towards another crack at the Melbourne Cup after finishing second in last year's race, while an Ascot Gold Cup bid in 2027 potentially beckons for the winner Floresta .

Reportedly considered a Gold Cup contender earlier this season by trainer Johnny Murtagh, she travelled strongly and went away impressively on her second start of the season, still appearing to have plenty left at the finish.

Johnny Murtagh had a impressive victory with Floresta in the Group 3 at Fairyhouse Credit: Patrick McCann

It was a welcome return to the level of form she showed as a three-year-old after finishing last on her seasonal debut at Gowran Park.

Murtagh told Racing TV: "I thought she was in great form at Gowran Park, she just ran no race, Ben Coen said she was gone three furlongs out. We gave her a bit of a break and put the cheekpieces on to help her and the real Floresta showed up today.

"I thought she may have made up into an Ascot Gold Cup filly this year, I had high hopes for her. This year we'll try and win some of these group races and build up into it next year."

Ger Lyons' Livenka , a promising third behind smart Ballydoyle fillies Victorious and Alpha on her first two starts, produced a straightforward display from the front before quickening clear in the straight in the 6f fillies' maiden.

Livenka: off the mark in impressive fashion Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Lyons said: "The sky's the limit and I'd say we'll go the Ballyhane Stakes route with her."

Bamako Beach , seventh behind Gstaad in the Irish 2,000 Guineas on his previous start, appreciated the drop into calmer waters when winning the 7f maiden for Michael O'Callaghan. A return to Listed or Group company now looks the logical next step, where he should be competitive.

Kempton

The 6f fillies' novice could prove an informative race. Spirit Tango looks another promising juvenile for Ralph Beckett, taking a clear step forward from her debut to reel in the leader convincingly. Although the performance may have been enhanced visually by Beautiful Effort weakening late on.

The form of Nottingham's 6f maiden on April 26 received several boosts on Wednesday, with Iris Olivia , who finished seventh at Nottingham, improving a good deal on that showing to chase home Spirit Tango in Kempton's 6f novice at odds of 33-1. Earlier on the day, Quantum Shift (fifth at Nottingham) won a 6f nursery at Chepstow and Dubai Charm (second at Nottingham) landed a 5f nursery at Yarmouth.

It should therefore pay to keep a close eye on the maiden winner, King's Prize , who disappointed in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and reappears in a nursery at Chester on Friday. She could prove well treated from an opening mark of 80 for the King and Queen.

Ralph Beckett: trainer of King's Prize - who saw her form boosted on Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Although Beautiful Effort faded into fifth behind Spirit Tango in the closing stages of Wednesday's race, she showed plenty of natural speed. Being by Good Effort, who ran well over five furlongs, a drop back to the minimum trip in handicaps could unlock further improvement.

Alshera was another notable winner at Kempton, making all to score by four and a half lengths in the 1m3f novice. She established a decisive advantage before the straight, saw it briefly reduced, then found more in the closing stages. Already entered in the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood, she shapes as though a step up to 1m6f could suit even better for John and Thady Gosden.

Chepstow

Temple Court offered an eye-catching performance for Eve Johnson Houghton in the 7f maiden. The step up in trip looked set to suit, and although beaten as favourite, there were mitigating circumstances as his rider was unable to deliver a full finishing effort when the rein snapped early in the race. This Inns Of Court gelding still kept on well enough to finish third and remains one to keep onside over similar distances next time.

Read these next:

'We always thought he had ability' - William Haggas has a nice winner while Cieren Fallon keeps up his title charge

'There's plenty more to come' - Allan and Easterby land 23-1 double with filly who could go for York's Roses Stakes

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am and our unmissable daily form package The Edge at 8am, to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm as part of The Ultimate Daily.

Also available to arrive direct to your inbox free of charge are the likes of On The Nose, our daily morning news bulletin, The Ante-Postman, in which tipster Robbie Wilders outlines his best long-range bets every Wednesday, and The Punt, our essential Saturday tipping service delivered every Friday evening at 7pm.

Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.